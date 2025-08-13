From Egg Curry to Egg Poriyal: 6 South Indian Egg Dishes
Discover six flavorful South Indian egg dishes, from spicy egg curry to quick egg poriyal. Rich in protein and bursting with regional spices, these recipes showcase the diversity of South Indian cuisine while offering delicious, wholesome options for any meal of the day.
Kerala Egg Curry (Mutta Curry)
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in either a spicy coconut based gravy or a spicy tomato gravy, with the added fragrance of delicious South Indian spices. Great served with rice, or dosa.
Egg Dosa
A crispy dosa topped with an egg cracked on while it was cooking and topped with onions, black pepper and green chilies.
Chettinad Egg Curry
Hard-boiled eggs simmered in a spicy strong Chettinad gravy made from freshly roasted whole spices blended with coconut paste.
Egg Poriyal
This is a drier version of egg bhurji, typically eaten on the side with rice on most occasions, egg poriyal is cooked with mustard and cumin seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, pepper and onions, as is typical with South Indian-style tempering.
Egg Bhurji
Scrambled eggs prepared while cooking with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies and onions. According to south-Indian tradition, bhurji is served with appam or parotta.
Kerala Egg Curry with Coconut Milk
Boiled eggs cooked in a rich coconut milk gravy, tempered with curry leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, fennel seeds, and dried hot red chilies.
