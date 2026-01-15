LIVE TV
Six Yards of Stardom: Times When Bollywood Actresses Nailed The Looks

Bollywood’s best saree moments from heritage gharchola and Banarasi silk to pastel glam and modern pre-drapes. Celebrate six iconic looks that made fashion history.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 15, 2026 15:08:55 IST
Deepika Padukone
1/8

Deepika Padukone

Deepika stunned in a deep red gharchola saree at the Ambani pre-wedding. This Gujarati bandhej and Benarasi zari weave celebrates rich craftsmanship and cultural elegance.

Sonakshi Sinha
2/8

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi embraced tradition in a black Banarasi silk saree with gold motifs and Art Deco accents, matched with a full-sleeved blouse and gold jewellry timeless, bold, and royal.

Alia Bhatt
3/8

Alia Bhatt

Alia’s pastel pink georgette saree with shimmering silver sequin embroidery brought delicate glamour to wedding festivities, paired with minimal jewellry for understated grace.

Mrunal Thakur
4/8

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal turned heads in a bright lime green chiffon saree with subtle pearl motifs. Light fabric and a matching bralette blouse made the look modern yet elegant.

Rakul Preet Singh
5/8

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet’s stylish pre-draped saree featured a mocha-to-black ombre with heavy sequin and Swarovski detailing, blending classic drape with contemporary sparkle.

Madhuri Dixit
6/8

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri’s soft peach silk organza saree with whimsical palm bloom motifs and temple jewellry radiated ethereal charm perfect for festive elegance with traditional grace.

Saree Styling Tip
7/8

Saree Styling Tip

From classic Banarasi weaves to embellished pre-drapes and pastel sequins, blending traditional textiles with modern silhouettes keeps the saree forever stylish.

Why Sarees Still Reign
8/8

Why Sarees Still Reign

Whether celebrating heritage or redefining glamour, Bollywood’s saree moments influence fashion worldwide proving six yards is timeless, versatile, and eternally chic.

