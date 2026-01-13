LIVE TV
Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani
  • Skincare Mistakes You’re Probably Making (And How to Fix Them)

Skincare Mistakes You’re Probably Making (And How to Fix Them)

Healthy skin isn’t about doing more. Learn the most common skincare mistakes that affect your skin barrier and how to fix them, by Dr. Garekar.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 13, 2026 11:55:56 IST
Small Mistakes, Big Skin Problems
1/9

Small Mistakes, Big Skin Problems

Skincare mistakes often happen unintentionally. Everyday habits like excessive cleansing, avoiding moisturiser, or wearing makeup during workouts can slowly damage your skin barrier, leading to irritation, breakouts, and long-term sensitivity.

Mistake One, Overwashing Your Face
2/9

Mistake One, Overwashing Your Face

Cleansing more than necessary strips the skin of natural protective oils. While cleansing removes dirt and makeup, overwashing weakens the barrier, leaving skin dry, tight, irritated, and more prone to environmental damage.

How Often Should You Cleanse?
3/9

How Often Should You Cleanse?

For most skin types, washing twice daily morning and night is sufficient. This routine maintains cleanliness while preserving essential oils that protect against bacteria, pollution, and irritation throughout the day.

Mistake Two Skipping Moisturiser
4/9

Mistake Two Skipping Moisturiser

Many acne-prone individuals avoid moisturiser, assuming it worsens breakouts. In reality, dehydrated skin compensates by producing excess oil, increasing congestion and making acne treatments more irritating and less effective.

The Right Way to Moisturise
5/9

The Right Way to Moisturise

Using a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser helps restore balance. It supports the skin barrier, reduces irritation from active treatments, and keeps oil production regulated without clogging pores or feeling heavy.

Mistake Three, Wearing Makeup During Workouts
6/9

Mistake Three, Wearing Makeup During Workouts

Exercising with makeup on traps sweat, oil, and bacteria inside pores. This combination increases the risk of clogged pores, breakouts, and inflammation, especially during high-intensity or prolonged workouts.

Why Clean Skin Matters During Exercise
7/9

Why Clean Skin Matters During Exercise

Sweat needs a clean surface to evaporate properly. Bare skin during workouts reduces congestion, prevents acne flare-ups, and allows your skin to breathe and regulate temperature effectively.

Smarter Habits for Healthier Skin
8/9

Smarter Habits for Healthier Skin

Gentle cleansing, consistent moisturising, and makeup-free workouts protect skin long-term. Simple habits practiced daily strengthen the skin barrier and prevent unnecessary damage caused by overdoing skincare.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

