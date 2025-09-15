Sleepless Nights? 7 Easy Tips to Help Fix Insomnia & Protect Your Brain

Insomnia isn’t just about tossing and turning – it’s a condition that may actually put your brain at risk. Recent research published in Neurology suggests that people with chronic insomnia have about a 40% higher risk of cognitive decline over time, CNN reported this week. That means the sleepless nights could affect memory, thinking and in some cases, could even accelerate brain aging. However, there’s also some good news! Insomnia is one of the few risk factors that you can aactually do something about.

The study cited by the American media network followed over 2,700 people for nearly five years, tracking their sleep habits, brain imaging and neurological tests. Lead author Dr. Diego Carvalho from Mayo Clinic reportedly said that “chronic insomnia may be a modifiable risk factor for cognitive decline.” According to the research, those who improved their sleep duration or used treatments didn’t show the same worsening of brain health.

So whether you have been up late scrolling, stressed or dealing with sleepless nights regularly – this may be a much needed reminder for you to take a moment, hit a pause as you reflect, and then maybe, try some new habits. From relaxation techniques to adjusting your sleep environment, small changes could have big long‑term payoff for your brain.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The tips provided are general suggestions and may not be suitable for everyone. If you are experiencing persistent insomnia or other sleep-related issues, please consult a licensed medical professional or sleep specialist. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you might have read somewhere.)