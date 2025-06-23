Live Tv
  Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers

Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers

A good night’s sleep in summer can be very challenging due to the heat levels and long day hours. A bad sleep can make one feel restless all day long. Everyone deserves a sleep without bedsheets soaked in sweat. But with a few simple changes in bedtime routine or environment, one can experience a heavenly sleep. Here are some some practical tips that can help your sleep become better:

Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers - Gallery Image
1/7

Use light colored bedding

Try to avoid synthetic fabrics as they trap heat. Use cotton bedding and clothes for yourself so your room stays cool and breathable.

Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers - Gallery Image
2/7

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated during summers is very essential. Stay hydrated throughout the day, but avoid gulping. It may lead to too many nightime washroom visits.

Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers - Gallery Image
3/7

Limit Screen Time

Screen time before bed should be avoided at all costs. Blue lights from TVs and mobile phones can interfere with body functioning. Try switching off screens atleast 30 minutes before bed.

Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers - Gallery Image
4/7

Avoid Heavy Dinner

Eat light in the evening. Try eating 2-3 hours before sleeping. Heavy food can boost up body heat and disturb sleep.

Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers - Gallery Image
5/7

Stick to a Sleep Schedule

Try to make a sleeping schedule. Sleep and wake up on the same timings daily. A disrupted sleeping schedule can lead to a bad night's sleep.

Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers - Gallery Image
6/7
Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers - Gallery Image
7/7

Close curtains in Daytime

Closing curtains in daytime can help block the sunlight and make room cooler for the night time. Use blackout curtains or maybe reflective blinds to prevent daytime heat from entering the room.


(This information provided is only for general knowledge purpose. Every detail provided was taken from publicly available sources only. All pictures belong to their respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.)

Sleepless Nights in Hot summer? Follow these 7 Bedtime Tips for a Good Night Sleep in Summers - Gallery Image

