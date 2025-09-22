Smart Shopping Under ₹10,000 In Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is one of the most anticipated shopping festivals in India, offering unbeatable discounts across categories. With a budget of under ₹10,000, shoppers can find incredible value deals on electronics, fashion, home essentials, and lifestyle products. The sale ensures affordability without compromising on quality, making it perfect for upgrading gadgets, refreshing wardrobes, or buying useful household items. Easy exchange options, bank offers, and no-cost EMI further add to the savings. Here are a few things you can buy under ₹10,000 to make the most of this mega shopping festival and maximize your savings.
(Disclaimer: All images used in this article are sourced from public platforms and belong to their respective owners. They are used here for informational and illustrative purposes only.)
boAt Rockerz 450 Masaba Edition Wireless Headphones
Price: ₹1,165
Highlights: Stylish design, 15-hour battery life, foldable.
Dell 6410 Core i5 Laptop
Price: ₹9,999
Highlights: Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 500GB HDD.
Philips 1000 Series NA120/00 4.2L Hot Air Fryer
Price: ₹4,590
Highlights: Rapid Air Technology, 4.2L capacity, 2000W powe
Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch
Price: ₹5,999
Highlights: 1.43" color screen, SpO₂ measurement, 5 ATM water resistance.
JBL Tune 720BT Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
Price: ₹4,999
Highlights: 40mm drivers, 50-hour battery life, comfortable fit.