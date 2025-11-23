Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Pre-Wedding Bash: Stunning Photos & Star Moments From the Grand Celebration
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s pre-wedding celebrations were filled with music, dance, and stunning moments. Check out the best photos, highlights, and star moments from their grand pre-wedding bash.
A Star-Studded Start to Smriti & Palash’s Pre-Wedding
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in style, with their closest friends and family members, plus a few familiar cricket and music faces, making it all the more commemorative.
Smriti’s Elegant Look Takes Center Stage
The pre-wedding ceremony traditional outfit looked stunning on Smriti, highlighting her effortlessly classy and chic style. Everyone appreciated Smriti's look and it set the tone for the continuing celebrations.
Haldi Ceremony Filled With Laughs and Love
The Haldi ceremony was bright, cheerful, and full of fun moments and traditions. Friends and family members playfully applied haldi, took photos together, laughed, and enjoyed the festivities.
Musical Evening With Great Rankings For Palash's Side
It was evident that Palash came from a musical family because his side of the family some special swag when the whole night was livened up by music, singing, and a unique performance for the couple made the whole evening feel special, warm, emotional, and inspirational.
Dance, Frolic, and Candid Shots From Sangeet
The Sangeet night was highly energetic about dance performances. Smriti and Palash, along with their friends, danced together, and multiple candid shots from the evening are now going viral online.
Pretty Pictures Go Viral Online
Pretty pictures from the pre-wedding festivities have gone viral online. Fans are loving the couple's chemistry, airing it out for feeling-moor décor.
