Smriti Mandhana EXPOSED: Age, Love Life & Relationship With Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana is one of India’s most talented and stylish women cricketers. Apart from her on-field brilliance, she’s making headlines for her personal life too. Her journey is filled with passion, elegance and dedication for cricket. Here’s everything you need to know about Smriti Mandhana.
Smriti Mandhana Age
Smriti was born on July 18, 1996 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She comes from a cricket-loving family. Her father and brother also played the sport.
Smriti Mandhana Career Start
She started playing professional cricket at a young age, inspired by her brother's practice sessions. She made her international debut in 2013 at just 16.
Smriti Mandhana in Indian Cricket
She is known for her consistent performances in ODIs and T20Is. She became the youngest Indian woman to score a century in an ODI World Cup.
Smriti Mandhana Boyfriend
Smriti has been dating the music composer Palash Muchhal since 2019. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024, celebrating their fifth anniversary with a cake post.
Smriti Mandhana Achievements
She won ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year (2018). She was appointed vice-captain of the Indian women's team. She is the key player for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL).
Smriti Mandhana social media
Smriti is known for her minimal yet chic fashion sense. She has over 9 million followers on Instagram. Her casual reels and off-duty looks show her fun, grounded personality.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.