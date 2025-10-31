LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Smriti Mandhana EXPOSED: Age, Love Life & Relationship With Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana EXPOSED: Age, Love Life & Relationship With Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana is one of India’s most talented and stylish women cricketers. Apart from her on-field brilliance, she’s making headlines for her personal life too. Her journey is filled with passion, elegance and dedication for cricket. Here’s everything you need to know about Smriti Mandhana. 

By: Last Updated: October 31, 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Smriti Mandhana Age
1/7

Smriti Mandhana Age

Smriti was born on July 18, 1996 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She comes from a cricket-loving family. Her father and brother also played the sport.

Smriti Mandhana Career Start
2/7

Smriti Mandhana Career Start

She started playing professional cricket at a young age, inspired by her brother's practice sessions. She made her international debut in 2013 at just 16.

Smriti Mandhana in Indian Cricket
3/7

Smriti Mandhana in Indian Cricket

She is known for her consistent performances in ODIs and T20Is. She became the youngest Indian woman to score a century in an ODI World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana Boyfriend
4/7

Smriti Mandhana Boyfriend

Smriti has been dating the music composer Palash Muchhal since 2019. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024, celebrating their fifth anniversary with a cake post.

Smriti Mandhana Achievements
5/7

Smriti Mandhana Achievements

She won ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year (2018). She was appointed vice-captain of the Indian women's team. She is the key player for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Smriti Mandhana social media
6/7

Smriti Mandhana social media

Smriti is known for her minimal yet chic fashion sense. She has over 9 million followers on Instagram. Her casual reels and off-duty looks show her fun, grounded personality.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS