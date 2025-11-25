Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Celebration Turns Into Tragedy: Viral Proposal, Wedding Postponement And Cheating Buzz
The very vibrant and joyous celebration created by the victory of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana in the World Cup and the dreamy proposal at the stadium made by the musician Palash Muchhal has now suddenly turned into a calamity. Their losing marriage was put off for an indefinite time after Mr. Shrinivas Mandhana, the father of the bride, had to be taken to the hospital due to cardiac distress on the very day of the wedding.
Although this was the official stated reason, it did not take long for social media to start speculating intensely with the ensuing deletion of all wedding-themed posts by Mandhana, which then fanned unverified, but quite widespread, accusations that Palash Muchhal had an affair with a choreographer, thus calling the entire relationship into doubt amidst the family’s health concerns.
World Cup Win
Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain of the Indian women's team that won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. This historic win for India's team was a significant and crowning achievement in Mandhana's professional career.
Dreamy Marriage Proposal
Music composer Palash Muchhal proposed to Smriti Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India won the World Cup. The surprise proposal, which involved Palash kneeling on the pitch, was widely shared online and described as highly romantic.
Wedding Postponement
The wedding was indefinitely postponed after Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a sudden health complication on the day of the ceremony. Smriti decided to delay the marriage until her father's health fully recovered, prioritizing her family's well-being.
Father Hospitalisation
Shrinivas Mandhana was rushed to the hospital with symptoms of cardiac distress, including left-sided chest pain, and remains under observation. The sudden illness caused stress for both families, with Palash Muchhal also briefly hospitalized due to the shock and subsequent viral infection.
Palash Mucchal's Cheating Allegations
Unverified rumors about Palash Muchhal cheating with a choreographer surfaced on social media amidst the wedding postponement. The speculation intensified after Smriti Mandhana quietly deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account.