The very vibrant and joyous celebration created by the victory of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana in the World Cup and the dreamy proposal at the stadium made by the musician Palash Muchhal has now suddenly turned into a calamity. Their losing marriage was put off for an indefinite time after Mr. Shrinivas Mandhana, the father of the bride, had to be taken to the hospital due to cardiac distress on the very day of the wedding.

Although this was the official stated reason, it did not take long for social media to start speculating intensely with the ensuing deletion of all wedding-themed posts by Mandhana, which then fanned unverified, but quite widespread, accusations that Palash Muchhal had an affair with a choreographer, thus calling the entire relationship into doubt amidst the family’s health concerns.