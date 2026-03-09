Snowfall in India This March? 5 Stunning Destinations You Must Visit | Indian Hill Stations Still Covered in Snow
Dreaming of snow this March but missed winter peak? A few Indian hill destinations still offer fresh snowfall, icy landscapes, and magical mountain views. Here are five places where you can still experience snow before the season completely melts.
Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir
Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir remains one of India’s best late-season snow destinations with skiing, gondola rides and white slopes.
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli in Uttarakhand often has snow in early March making it perfect for skiing adventures, Himalayan views and mountain landscapes.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh offers snowy monasteries, dramatic mountain scenery and chilly March weather creating a magical Himalayan travel experience.
Lachung, Sikkim
Lachung in Sikkim near Yumthang Valley often experiences snowfall in March covering roads, villages and mountains with white winter views.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Manali in Himachal Pradesh still receives snowfall in nearby Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass during early March offering adventure activities.
Disclaimer
Snowfall and weather conditions in these destinations may vary depending on climate and seasonal changes. Travelers are advised to check the latest weather updates, road conditions, and local travel advisories before planning their trip.