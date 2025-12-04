Sobhita Dhulipala vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who is Richer? Raj Nidimoru’s Wife is 10 Times Richer Than Naga Chaitanya’s Wife? Check SHOCKING Net Worth
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again taken over the spotlight, this time for her much-talked-about marriage to The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. The news has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and Bollywood circles reacting to the unexpected union. Meanwhile, the internet is now buzzing around the Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wife, Sobhita Dhulipala’s net worth comparison.
Sobhita Dhulipala vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth
Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala's net worth, luxury lifestyle, and more, for which fans are eagerly waiting.
Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Prabhu Wedding
Samantha Prabhu and the filmmaker Raj Nidimoru quietly exchanged vows on December 01, 2025, in a heartfelt private ceremony. The duo chose a traditional “Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha,” a ritual rooted in yogic traditions, surrounded by close family and friends.
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding became one of the most-talked-about events in Telugu cinema when the two tied the knot on December 4, 2024, about a year ago. The duo dated for around 2 years and then got engaged in August 2024.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth
According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an estimated net worth of Rs 101 crore. Her film career provides a significant portion of her income. Reportedly, she charges between Rs 3 and 5 crore for each film.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Luxury Lifestyle
Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns a luxurious Rs 8 crore duplex and a Rs 15 crore sea-facing house. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayman GTS, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and BMW 7 Series.
Sobhita Dhulipala Net Worth
According to reports, Sobhita Dhulipala’s estimated net worth ranges between Rs 7-10 crores. She charges Rs 70 lakh to 1 crore per project.
Sobhita Dhulipala Luxury Lifestyle
Sobhita Dhulipala lives in a luxurious home in Mumbai, admired for its stylish interiors and artistic atmosphere. The property includes a peaceful terrace garden covered in lush plants, creating a calm escape from the city’s fast pace.
Disclaimer
All information presented above is based on publicly available sources, media reports, and estimations. Actual figures, personal details, and financial data may vary.