Soft Launch at Lord’s? Kriti Sanon Spotted With Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia, Dating Buzz Grows | See Unseen Cozy Pics Inside
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has once again set tongues wagging after she was spotted with her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia not only at her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding but also somewhere else. Fueling the dating buzz further, Kabir shared an Instagram story featuring the two posing together, leaving many wondering if the pair has subtly soft-launched their relationship.
Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been making headlines for quite some time now, with their frequent public appearances and social media moments fuelling speculation about their relationship.
Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia at India vs England Match
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were recently spotted together at Lord’s Cricket Ground, where they attended Day 5 of the India vs England third Test match. Their coordinated outfits and cosy moments in the stands quickly caught attention.
Kabir Bahia Shares Instagram Story of Kriti Sanon
Kabir Bahia further fueled the buzz by sharing a sweet selfie with Kriti Sanon on Instagram. The 26-year-old businessman is seen holding Kriti Sanon close as they pose against the backdrop of Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Kriti Sanon With Kabir Bahia at Sister’s Wedding
Kriti Sanon was seen with Kabir Bahia during her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding to Stebin Ben.
Unseen Pics of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were seen in multiple family and close friends' pictures together, giving fans some hints on their relationship status.
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia Relationship
Although Kriti and Kabir have been seen together on several occasions, neither has addressed the dating rumours so far. Earlier this year, on February 12, 2025, the pair were spotted travelling to a wedding in Bengaluru, once again turning heads as they twinned in black outfits. The speculation had first gained momentum last year on November 20, 2024, when Kriti wished Kabir on his birthday by sharing a cosy photo of the two. She posted the picture on her Instagram Stories, capturing a moment from their trip to Dubai together, which further fuelled rumours about their relationship.