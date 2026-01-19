Soft Launch at Lord’s? Kriti Sanon Spotted With Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia, Dating Buzz Grows | See Unseen Cozy Pics Inside

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia Relationship

Although Kriti and Kabir have been seen together on several occasions, neither has addressed the dating rumours so far. Earlier this year, on February 12, 2025, the pair were spotted travelling to a wedding in Bengaluru, once again turning heads as they twinned in black outfits. The speculation had first gained momentum last year on November 20, 2024, when Kriti wished Kabir on his birthday by sharing a cosy photo of the two. She posted the picture on her Instagram Stories, capturing a moment from their trip to Dubai together, which further fuelled rumours about their relationship.