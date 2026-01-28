‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’: First Look, Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Stranger Things Creator Duffer Brothers’ Horror Series

The creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, are back with a brand-new horror series titled ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’, and its first look has already sparked curiosity among fans. With a chilling premise, a strong ensemble cast, and mounting anticipation, the series marks the Duffer’s next big step after the global success of Stranger Things. Here’s everything we know so far about the Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen release date, cast, story, plot, and episodes of the upcoming horror drama.