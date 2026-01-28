‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’: First Look, Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Stranger Things Creator Duffer Brothers’ Horror Series
The creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, are back with a brand-new horror series titled ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’, and its first look has already sparked curiosity among fans. With a chilling premise, a strong ensemble cast, and mounting anticipation, the series marks the Duffer’s next big step after the global success of Stranger Things. Here’s everything we know so far about the Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen release date, cast, story, plot, and episodes of the upcoming horror drama.
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen: OTT Release Date
Stranger Things creator Duffer Brothers’ Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is set to release on March 26, 2026. Fans are excited to watch another epic hit by the producers.
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen: OTT Release Platform
Haley Z. Boston’s series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix. The upcoming Horror show promises an eerie, unsettling narrative that leans more into psychological horror than sci-fi thrills.
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen: Cast
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen cast members are Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco in lead roles, along with Jeff Wilbusch, Karla Crome, Gus Birney, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, and Sawyer Fraser.
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen: Story
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen story follows a couple during the week leading up to their wedding at a secluded, wealthy family home, where, amidst growing paranoia, the nuptials are destined to become a nightmare.