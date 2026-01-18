LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sonakshi Sinha Proves Makeup Is Pure Confidence: Breaking Beauty Rules And Inspiring Women To Own Their Identity

Sonakshi Sinha Proves Makeup Is Pure Confidence: Breaking Beauty Rules And Inspiring Women To Own Their Identity

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha once again proves that makeup is not about hiding imperfections but about owning confidence with pride. Known for her fearless beauty choices and strong personality, Sonakshi has emerged as a true makeup maven who blends elegance, experimentation, and self belief effortlessly. Her evolving beauty journey highlights how makeup can empower women to express individuality rather than conform to rigid beauty norms.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 18, 2026 19:34:24 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Fearless with Bold Choices
1/6
Sonakshi Sinha Proves Makeup Is Pure Confidence: Breaking Beauty Rules And Inspiring Women To Own Their Identity

Fearless with Bold Choices

From dramatic eyes to statement lips. She never shies away from bold makeup. She experiments freely and proving that makeup is about expression not playing safe.

You Might Be Interested In
Knows Her Face, Owns Her Style
2/6
Credit: Instagram@aslisona

Knows Her Face, Owns Her Style

She understands her features perfectly. Instead of following trends blindly. She adapts makeup to suit her face, skin tone, and mood, making every look intentional.

From Glam to Minimal
3/6
(Image Credit: Instagram)

From Glam to Minimal

Whether it’s full glam for red carpets or soft, minimal looks for casual appearances, her makeup always feels balanced, polished, and thoughtfully executed.

You Might Be Interested In
Strong Eye Makeup Game
4/6

Strong Eye Makeup Game

Sonakshi’s eye makeup deserves special mention. Winged liners, smoky eyes, and bold lashes are her signature, instantly elevating even the simplest outfit.

Comfort with Skin Texture
5/6
Sonakshi Sinha

Comfort with Skin Texture

She embraces real skin. Instead of heavy masking, her makeup often highlights natural texture, glow, and confidence, sending a powerful message about realistic beauty standards.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS