Sonakshi Sinha’s Radiant Look and Weight Gain Spark Pregnancy Buzz with Husband Zaheer

Sonakshi Sinha has been making frequent public appearances with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, and the duo continues to charm fans as one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples. However, recent pictures of the actress have sparked conversations online, with netizens pointing out her noticeable weight gain.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Post-Wedding Glow Captured in Candid Moments
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal spotted enjoying a candid moment together. The couple, known for their long-term secret romance, looked radiant and comfortable as they stepped out post-marriage, sparking both admiration and curiosity among fans.
“Newlywed Adventures: Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal Share a Laugh on Vacation”
In a candid vacation snapshot, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are captured mid‑laughter against a picturesque backdrop. The photo radiates their newlywed glow, showcasing the couple’s easy camaraderie and zest for travel as they explore new destinations just four months into marriage.
“Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Adorable Diwali Post with Their Furbaby Sparks Buzz”
A cheerful Diwali moment captured as Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal pose with their adorable furbaby, all dressed in festive outfits. The sweet post, meant to showcase love for their pet, unexpectedly triggered pregnancy speculation among fans.
“Sonakshi Sinha Reacts to Pregnancy Rumors After Post-Wedding Hospital Visit with Zaheer Iqbal”
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were photographed outside a hospital shortly after their wedding, leading to speculation among fans about a possible pregnancy. Sonakshi later addressed the rumors in an interview with a humorous take on public assumptions.
“Sonakshi Sinha Stuns in Traditional Look at Her Intimate Wedding with Zaheer Iqbal”
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal opted for an intimate wedding ceremony with a white theme, where the actress wore her mother’s vintage saree and jewelry. At the post-wedding celebration, she looked radiant in a red Raw Mango saree, adorned with sindoor, bindi, and alta, embracing timeless bridal traditions with grace.
“Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Officially Announce Their Marriage After Intimate Ceremony”
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal beam with joy as they officially announce their marriage following a heartfelt, low-key wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. The couple confirmed their union with a touching message: “We are now man and wife.”