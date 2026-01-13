LIVE TV
  Sonakshi Sinha's Simple Skincare Ritual That Never Fails

Sonakshi Sinha’s Simple Skincare Ritual That Never Fails

Sonakshi Sinha believes in gentle cleansing, mindful makeup removal, and nourishing facial oils for healthy skin, discovering her minimalist skincare inspired by self-care and consistency.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 13, 2026 15:03:21 IST
Skincare First
1/9

Skincare First

Even after long events and late nights, Sonakshi prioritizes removing makeup before sleep. Her belief is simple rested skin begins with a clean face, no matter how tired you feel.

Makeup Removal Without Harshness
2/9

Makeup Removal Without Harshness

She chooses soft, compostable makeup wipes along with mild, water-based removers. This combination removes makeup gently without pulling the skin, ensuring effective cleansing while also being kinder to the environment.

Gentle Cleansing Is Non-Negotiable
3/9

Gentle Cleansing Is Non-Negotiable

After removing makeup, Sonakshi cleanses her face again to ensure no residue remains. This second cleanse refreshes skin and prepares it to absorb nourishing products better.

Lip Care Matters Too
4/9

Lip Care Matters Too

Dry lips are addressed immediately with a nourishing lip balm. She believes skincare isn’t just about the face, it's about caring for every detail, especially areas prone to dryness.

The Power of Facial Oils
5/9

The Power of Facial Oils

Sonakshi relies on a minimal oil blend that intensely hydrates and comforts dry, tired skin. Oils deeply nourish the skin, reinforce its natural barrier, and help revive a healthy, radiant glow by morning.

A Mindful Facial Massage
6/9

A Mindful Facial Massage

She gently massages the oil in circular motions using her fingers. This step boosts absorption, relaxes facial muscles, and improves circulation, making skincare both calming and effective.

Skincare Doesn’t Need Complexity
7/9

Skincare Doesn’t Need Complexity

Her routine proves that glowing skin doesn’t require endless products. Consistency, gentle formulas, and understanding your skin type matter more than following complicated trends.

Waking Up With Healthy Glow
8/9

Waking Up With Healthy Glow

By keeping her routine minimal and nourishing, Sonakshi wakes up with hydrated, calm skin. Her approach highlights one key truth - simple habits practiced daily deliver lasting results.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

