From Shararas to Suits, Sonam Bajwa Hot Looks To Recreate This Diwali 2025
Sonam Bajwa is the national crush for a reason. Her iconic fashion sense and sexy looks are the perfect blend of tradition and glam. Each of her look is carefully styled with jewelry, hairstyles and accessories to turn heads and steal the spotlight! Here are her 6 best ethnic looks you should definitely recreate this Diwali 2025 to look like the main character in every party!
White Sharara Suit of Sonam Bajwa
An elegant white suit adorned with delicate embellished work. She styled it with a diamond necklace for a royal touch.
Brown Sharara with Maang Teeka Look
A gorgeous brown sharara set with sleeveless cuts for a modern desi look. She paired it with a statement maang teeka and straight hair.
Yellow Sharara Set of Sonam Bajwa
A luxurious velvet sharara in golden-yellow tones. The flowy net dupatta adds a regal, festive charm. It is ideal for Diwali parties or family get-togethers.
Dark blue bodyfit suit of Sonam Bajwa
A chic dark blue fitted suit paired with silver pencil heels and green-blue earrings. It is a perfect blend of power dressing and elegance.
Sky Blue Sharara Set
A sky blue sharara with white printed detailing radiating fresh and feminine vibes. She styled it with a blue maang teeka and long jhumkas.
Blue Georgette Suit
A traditional Punjabi style georgette suit in shimmering blue. The silver embroidery enhances the desi charm. It is a comfortable yet stylish look for those endless Diwali celebrations.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and fashion inspiration purposes only. Individual results may vary.