  Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Bollywood Fashionista, Cannes Queen & Sustainable Style Icon

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja isn’t just a Bollywood actress—she’s a global fashion icon who has brought Indian style to the international stage. Known for her bold experiments, Cannes glamour, and advocacy for sustainable fashion, Sonam has seamlessly blended artistry with activism. Her journey reflects confidence, creativity, and a fearless approach to life, making her one of the most admired and stylish women in the entertainment industry.

Last Updated: August 16, 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
1/8

The Ultimate Red-Carpet Queen

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has redefined Bollywood red-carpet fashion with her daring and trendsetting choices. Whether it’s a dramatic couture gown or a perfectly tailored sari, she knows how to make a statement. Representing India at international events like the Cannes Film Festival, she consistently steals the spotlight with her elegance, confidence, and risk-taking style.

2/8

Bollywood’s Modern Style Icon

From her debut in Saawariya to her National Award-winning role in Neerja, Sonam has balanced acting with becoming India’s most prominent style icon. She collaborates with top designers worldwide, often setting trends before they hit the mainstream. Her ability to blend Indian traditions with global fashion sensibilities makes her stand out in the industry.

3/8

Bold Fashion Experiments

Unlike many, Sonam is unafraid to push boundaries in her wardrobe choices. From capes and structured blazers to quirky accessories and unique color combinations, she uses fashion as a form of self-expression. These bold choices often spark trends that dominate Bollywood and beyond.

4/8

Advocacy for Sustainable Fashion

Sonam has been vocal about the need for sustainability in fashion. She often champions eco-conscious designers, promotes upcycling, and encourages mindful consumption. Her belief that fashion should be beautiful yet responsible has influenced many young followers to adopt greener style practices.

5/8

Beauty with Brains

Beyond her glamorous image, Sonam uses her platform to speak on issues like body positivity, equal representation, and breaking stereotypes about women in cinema. She’s as articulate in interviews as she is stunning in photographs, making her a role model for modern, independent women.

6/8

Life Beyond Bollywood

Married to businessman Anand Ahuja, Sonam has embraced a cosmopolitan lifestyle, dividing her time between India and London. Whether it’s attending high-profile events, running business ventures, or sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media, she continues to inspire as a woman who balances career, style, and personal happiness.

7/8

Cannes Film Festival Glamour

Year after year, Sonam’s Cannes appearances have been nothing short of breathtaking. From intricate lehengas to bold avant-garde gowns, she has turned the French Riviera into her runway. Her confident walk, flawless makeup, and attention to detail have earned her international recognition as a true fashion ambassador for India.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame anyone.

