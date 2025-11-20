Sonam Kapoor SECOND BABY Bump Revealed! Age, Net Worth, First Baby & Wedding Details
Sonam Kapoor is in the headlines after revealing her second pregnancy! This comes three years after her first child, marking a joyous moment for the Kapoor-Ahuja family. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans and media alike. From age to net worth, here’s everything you need to know about Sonam Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor Age
Sonam Kapoor was born on 9 June 1985. She is 40 years old, as of 2025.
Sonam Kapoor Net Worth
Sonam Kapoor's estimated net worth is around ₹115 crore, earned from acting, brand endorsements and fashion ventures. She is known as one of Bollywood's most stylish and influential stars.
Sonam Kapoor First Baby
Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, Vayu, on 20 August 2022. Vayu's birth made headlines as the celebrity couple's first joy together.
Sonam Kapoor Second Baby
Sonam announced her second pregnancy on 20 November 2025 via an Instagram post of her baby bump with caption "Mother".
Sonam kapoor Wedding
Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja on 8 May 2018. The wedding was a traditional ceremony attended by family and Bollywood friends.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.