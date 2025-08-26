LIVE TV
  Sonam Kapoor's Hottest Looks Of All Times

Sonam Kapoor’s Hottest Looks Of All Times

Sonam Kapoor continues to dominate the fashion scene in 2025 with jaw-dropping style statements and glamorous transformations. From red-carpet appearances to casual chic ensembles, her looks showcase elegance, boldness, and trendsetting choices. Each outfit reflects her evolving fashion journey, proving why she remains Bollywood’s ultimate style icon. Fans can’t stop raving about her stunning wardrobe updates.

By: Last Updated: August 26, 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor in Lace
Sonam Kapoor in Lace

Shining in a sheer lace corset, Sonam Kapoor lives in pure glamour and confidence as she lounges in luxe.

Red Hot Poolside
Red Hot Poolside

Sonam Kapoor turns up the heat in a bright red bikini, making a true fashion and attitude statement.

Sonam in Chic Top
Sonam in Chic Top

Wearing a daring, deep-neck top, edgy waves and fierce makeup, Sonam Kapoor introduces the wild side of her fashion persona.

Blush Diva
Blush Diva

In dreamy blush tulle, Sonam Kapoor effortlessly embodies soft femininity with runway-ready flair.

Poolside Pink Glam
Poolside Pink Glam

Sonam Kapoor turns heads in a hot pink bikini lounging poolside and sipping a refreshing drink all while wearing lux.

Midnight Black Drama
Midnight Black Drama

Sonam Kapoor makes an entrance in a dramatic ruffled black gown. She stole the show at the party.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information provided is for entertainment and fashion interest only. Style choices and opinions may vary, and this content does not intend to influence personal fashion preferences.

