Sonam Kapoor’s Hottest Looks Of All Times
Sonam Kapoor continues to dominate the fashion scene in 2025 with jaw-dropping style statements and glamorous transformations. From red-carpet appearances to casual chic ensembles, her looks showcase elegance, boldness, and trendsetting choices. Each outfit reflects her evolving fashion journey, proving why she remains Bollywood’s ultimate style icon. Fans can’t stop raving about her stunning wardrobe updates.
Sonam Kapoor in Lace
Shining in a sheer lace corset, Sonam Kapoor lives in pure glamour and confidence as she lounges in luxe.
Red Hot Poolside
Sonam Kapoor turns up the heat in a bright red bikini, making a true fashion and attitude statement.
Sonam in Chic Top
Wearing a daring, deep-neck top, edgy waves and fierce makeup, Sonam Kapoor introduces the wild side of her fashion persona.
Blush Diva
In dreamy blush tulle, Sonam Kapoor effortlessly embodies soft femininity with runway-ready flair.
Poolside Pink Glam
Sonam Kapoor turns heads in a hot pink bikini lounging poolside and sipping a refreshing drink all while wearing lux.
Midnight Black Drama
Sonam Kapoor makes an entrance in a dramatic ruffled black gown. She stole the show at the party.
