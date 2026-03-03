LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Re-Release: When and Where to Watch Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha 2018 Blockbuster Movie

The 2018 romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, scarring Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is all set to hit theaters once again. The film, which became a massive box office success and turned Kartik’s monolouge into a viral sensation, continues to enjoy a loyal fan base. Here’s everything about Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety re release date, release time, story, and more. 

Published By: Published: March 3, 2026 14:48:05 IST
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Re-Release Date
1/3

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Re-Release Date

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is set to make a release on 6 January 2026. Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account to share the good news with fans.

Where to Watch Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety?
2/3

Where to Watch Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety?

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is making a comeback in your nearby theaters for fans to relive the laughter and emotions.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Story
3/3

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Story

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety follows two best friends who faces biggest challenge when one of them falls in love.

Tags:

