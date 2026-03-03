Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Re-Release: When and Where to Watch Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha 2018 Blockbuster Movie

The 2018 romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, scarring Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is all set to hit theaters once again. The film, which became a massive box office success and turned Kartik’s monolouge into a viral sensation, continues to enjoy a loyal fan base. Here’s everything about Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety re release date, release time, story, and more.