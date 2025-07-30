Sonu Sood Birthday Special: From Struggling Actor to CM Offer- Shocking Facts You Didin’t Know

Sonu Sood Mumbai Struggles

Sonu Sood’s journey of dreams started with only Rs 5,500, but the less he knew about the struggles in the city, as his funds ran out in just a week. He gave a bribe of Rs. 400 to see the shooting of 'Raja Hindustani' at Film City, with the hope of being noticed. Sonu Sood even declined the financial help from his family and started living in a small room alongside six other people.