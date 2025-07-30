Sonu Sood Birthday Special: From Struggling Actor to CM Offer- Shocking Facts You Didin’t Know
Sonu Sood established a prominent space in our hearts and the Bollywood industry. As he celebrates his 52nd birthday today. It’s never a good time to know fascinating and lesser-known facts about the Fateh actor. The actor proves heroism not only on screen but in real life as well. Through his epic acting skills and hard work, Sonu Sood carved an incredible mark not only in Bollywood but also in the South Indian industry.
Sonu Sood Early Life Facts
Sonu Sood was born in Moga, Punjab, on 30th July 1973. Shakti Sagar Sood, his father, owned a garment shop, and Saroj Sood, his mother, was a teacher. His sister, Monika, is a scientist.
From Engineer to Bollywood Actor
After receiving a degree in Electronics Engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College in Nagpur. Sonu Sood went on to participate in fashion shows. After gaining popularity, his friends advised him to try his luck in acting as well. And from there, he started his journey by coming to Mumbai in 1996.
Sonu Sood Mumbai Struggles
Sonu Sood’s journey of dreams started with only Rs 5,500, but the less he knew about the struggles in the city, as his funds ran out in just a week. He gave a bribe of Rs. 400 to see the shooting of 'Raja Hindustani' at Film City, with the hope of being noticed. Sonu Sood even declined the financial help from his family and started living in a small room alongside six other people.
Sonu Sood Breakthrough Film Roles
Sonu Sood faced repeated rejections in Mumbai, which led him to Hyderabad. Later, Sonu got the chance to debut on the big screen, but it was not in Bollywood; his debut movies were Kallazhagar and Nanjinile, Tamil films in 1999. Sonu made his entry into Bollywood with the movie Shaheed-E-Azam in 2002, portraying the character Bhagat Singh. Subsequently, he appeared in films such as Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, and several more.
Real-Life Hero Sonu Sood
Now, it’s time to acknowledge his social work. During the pandemic, Sonu Sood proved that he is both an on-screen and real-life hero. He arranged bus, train, and flight services for the migrant workers for their convenient and safe travel to their hometowns.
Sonu Sood COVID Relief Efforts
In addition to this, he organized meals for those in need who were facing food shortages during the lockdown. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) honored him with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award for the efforts made by him and his team. He provided free medical assistance to more than 50,000 individuals.
Sonu Sood Rejected CM Role
Sonu Sood helped many migrant workers during the pandemic, which made him a god for the residents of a village in Telangana, who constructed a temple dedicated to him. Not only this, Sonu Sood shared in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay that he even received an offer for the Chief Minister’s position, but the actor also denied the role for fear of losing his freedom to help people.
Disclaimer
The information in this photo gallery is compiled from various news reports, interviews, and publicly available sources for entertainment and informational purposes only. We do not claim ownership of any facts or quotes unless otherwise stated.