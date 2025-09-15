LIVE TV
  • Sony’s New Era Begins With the Sony PlayStation 6 — Launch Date and Leaked Specs

Sony’s New Era Begins With the Sony PlayStation 6 — Launch Date and Leaked Specs

Sony is expected to revolutionize gaming with the PlayStation 6, anticipated in late 2027. Expected to feature the AMD Orion APU, it could have 8 Zen 6 CPU cores and up to 54 RDNA 5 GPU units, delivering dramatic graphics upgrades with 34–40 TFLOPs and faster ray tracing. With up to 40GB GDDR7 RAM, 4K 120 FPS gaming, expected backwards compatibility, and a targeted $499 price, PS6 promises cutting-edge performance and efficiency.

September 15, 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Sony PlayStation 6
1/7

Sony PlayStation 6

Sony is ushering in a new era with its upcoming PlayStation 6, expected to launch in late 2027 and deliver a huge technical leap for console gaming.

Launch Date and Reveal
2/7

Launch Date and Reveal

Sony PlayStation 6 is rumored to launch in Fall 2027, with production beginning mid-year and official reveal likely in 2026.

AMD Orion APU Power
3/7

AMD Orion APU Power

PS6 will feature the advanced AMD Orion APU, combining 8 Zen 6 CPU cores and up to 54 RDNA 5 GPU compute units for peak performance.

Dramatic Graphics Upgrade
4/7

Dramatic Graphics Upgrade

Expect 34–40 TFLOPs of GPU output, triple the PS5’s rasterization power and up to twelve times faster ray tracing capabilities.

Cutting-Edge Memory & Efficiency
5/7

Cutting-Edge Memory & Efficiency

The console uses up to 40GB super-fast GDDR7 RAM on a 160–192-bit bus, achieving 4K 120 FPS gaming while focusing on power efficiency.

Backwards Compatibility & Aggressive Pricing
6/7

Backwards Compatibility & Aggressive Pricing

Backwards compatibility for PS5 and PS4 titles is confirmed, with Sony targeting a competitive launch price near $499 for PS6

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Leaked specs are unconfirmed. Official features, launch dates, and pricing are subject to change by Sony. Information is speculative.

