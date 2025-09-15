Sony’s New Era Begins With the Sony PlayStation 6 — Launch Date and Leaked Specs

Sony is expected to revolutionize gaming with the PlayStation 6, anticipated in late 2027. Expected to feature the AMD Orion APU, it could have 8 Zen 6 CPU cores and up to 54 RDNA 5 GPU units, delivering dramatic graphics upgrades with 34–40 TFLOPs and faster ray tracing. With up to 40GB GDDR7 RAM, 4K 120 FPS gaming, expected backwards compatibility, and a targeted $499 price, PS6 promises cutting-edge performance and efficiency.