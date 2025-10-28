LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 9 Best Soup Recipes You Must Try This Winter Season To Stay Warm & Cozy at Nights

9 Best Soup Recipes You Must Try This Winter Season To Stay Warm & Cozy at Nights

Winters are incomplete without a delicious warm soup! Soups comfort your soul and also boost immunity. From bold flavors to classic favorites, here’s a list of 9 soups you must try this winter season.

By: Last Updated: October 28, 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Tomato Basil Soup
1/10

Tomato Basil Soup

It is a timeless classic with rich tomato flavor and a hint of basil. It is high in antioxidants and Vitamin C.

Sweet Corn Soup
2/10

Sweet Corn Soup

It is light, sweet and comforting for cold evenings. It is a source of fiber and essential minerals.

Spinach soup
3/10

Spinach soup

It is packed with vitamins A & C. It helps improve immunity and boosts energy levels.

Lentil Soup
4/10

Lentil Soup

It is high in fiber and protein, ideal for vegetarians. It keeps you full and supports digestion.

Cream or mushroom soup
5/10

Cream or mushroom soup

It is rich, creamy and deeply flavored. It contains B vitamins and antioxidants. It is a must-try for those who love earthy tastes.

Chicken soup
6/10

Chicken soup

It is a go-to remedy for colds and flu. It is packed with protein and warmth. It can be customized with herbs and veggies.

Carrot and ginger soup
7/10

Carrot and ginger soup

It is naturally sweet with a spicy ginger kick. It is great for detoxification and digestion.

Broccoli and Almond soup
8/10

Broccoli and Almond soup

It is creamy yet healthy, rich in Vitamin E and K. It supports heart health and immunity.

Pumpkin Soup
9/10

Pumpkin Soup

It is loaded with fiber and beta-carotene. It is best served with a drizzle of cream or olive oil.

Disclaimer
10/10

Disclaimer

The content provided is for informational purposes only. Always check for allergies or dietary restrictions before trying new recipes.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS