Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Check How He Married His Neighbour Dona Roy
Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket captain, shares a heartwarming love story with his childhood bestie and neighbour, Dona Roy. From being secret sweethearts in Kolkata’s Behala to facing family opposition and finally eloping, their journey is nothing short of a Bollywood script. Eventually, love triumphed, and the two tied the knot with family blessings in a traditional Bengali wedding. Dona, a graceful Odissi dancer, stood by Sourav through thick and thin, and together they built a strong, loving family with daughter Sana. This photo gallery captures their emotional journey, from young love and secret meetings to dramatic turns, culminating in a strong and successful partnership that continues to inspire fans today.
Young Love: Sourav and Dona's Childhood Bond
A peek into Sourav Ganguly and Dona Roy's early years when they lived as neighbours in Behala, Kolkata.
Secret Romance: When Love Blossomed Silently
The couple kept their relationship hidden from their families for years.
The Elopement: Love vs Tradition
Sourav and Dona eloped and got married secretly before going public. In a 2017 interview, Sourav said while some of his close friends knew about their secret court wedding, it was the marriage registrar who spilled the beans and that's how the media got to know.
Family Drama: Parents’ Initial Disapproval
The couple faced family resistance, but love eventually won.
Happy Ending: A Traditional Bengali Wedding
After the initial tension, the families agreed and blessed their marriage.
Power Couple Vibes: Post-Marriage Glow-Up
Their bond grew stronger over the years, supporting each other through highs and lows.
Dona Ganguly: Graceful Dancer and Supportive Wife
Dona is a renowned Odissi dancer and has always supported Sourav's journey
Sourav & Dona with Daughter Sana: A Complete Family
The Ganguly family is now a beautiful trio with their daughter Sana.
Birthday Special: Celebrating Love on Sourav’s Big Day
A tribute to their relationship as fans celebrate Dada’s birthday