Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Check How He Married His Neighbour Dona Roy

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket captain, shares a heartwarming love story with his childhood bestie and neighbour, Dona Roy. From being secret sweethearts in Kolkata’s Behala to facing family opposition and finally eloping, their journey is nothing short of a Bollywood script. Eventually, love triumphed, and the two tied the knot with family blessings in a traditional Bengali wedding. Dona, a graceful Odissi dancer, stood by Sourav through thick and thin, and together they built a strong, loving family with daughter Sana. This photo gallery captures their emotional journey, from young love and secret meetings to dramatic turns, culminating in a strong and successful partnership that continues to inspire fans today.