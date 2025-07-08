Sourav Ganguly Turns 53! Here Are 6 Iconic Innings That Proves He Was A Fearless Captain: In Pics

- Home>
Sourav Ganguly wasn’t just a stylish left-hander he was the game-changer Indian cricket desperately needed at the turn of the millennium. Ganguly infused the team with fearlessness, self-belief, and a no-nonsense attitude. He redefined leadership by backing young talent, taking bold decisions, and never shying away from a challenge, no matter how big the opponent or the stage. As Dada turns 53, we revisit five of his most iconic innings as captain each a powerful reminder of why he remains one of India’s most respected and fearless cricketing leaders.
183 vs Sri Lanka – 1999 World Cup (Taunton)
This iconic knock remains Ganguly’s highest ODI score. He smashed 183 off 158 balls, including 17 fours and 7 sixes, in a ruthless partnership with Rahul Dravid (318 runs). This innings not only tore apart Sri Lanka’s bowling but also announced Dada’s arrival on the world stage.
111 vs Kenya – 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy Semi-final (Nairobi)
Ganguly led a young Indian side with confidence after a turbulent phase in Indian cricket. In a must-win knockout game, he promoted team unity and brought calm to the dressing room. His commanding 111 wasn't just about runs—it set the tone for a dominant win. He also backed rising stars like Yuvraj Singh, who played a key role in that tournament. His leadership was bold, proactive, and showed belief in youth—a defining trait of his captaincy era.
141 vs South Africa – 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy Final (Nairobi)
Even though India lost, Ganguly’s innings was a masterclass in responsibility. As captain, he shouldered the pressure of a final, especially after an early batting collapse. His calmness in adversity, ability to build partnerships, and focus on leading by example were on full display. This back-to-back century performance in an ICC event showcased his appetite for big occasions and the mental toughness he demanded from his team.
98 vs Sri Lanka – 2001 Coca-Cola Cup Final (Sharjah)
Chasing over 300, Ganguly gave India a blazing start and took the attack to Sri Lanka’s bowlers from the outset. His strategy to neutralize Muralitharan early and rotate the strike intelligently showed sharp tactical awareness. He pushed for fearless cricket—encouraging openers to dominate and middle-order players to take responsibility. Though he fell short of a century, his aggressive mindset as captain set the tone for one of India’s best ODI run chases.
144 vs Australia – 2003 Brisbane Test
This innings was about defiance. On a seaming pitch, facing one of the greatest bowling attacks ever, Ganguly walked in under huge pressure. He played a counter attacking knock, signaling to Australia that India would not be bullied. As captain, he inspired belief among his players—especially young guns like Sehwag, Zaheer, and Laxman. His leadership in this series helped India draw the series in Australia for the first time in 22 years, marking a turning point in Indian cricket’s overseas confidence.
60 vs Pakistan – 2004 ODI (Karachi)
In a historic, high-octane chase of 349, Ganguly held the innings together in the middle overs with calm aggression. He managed field placements smartly in the first innings and used part-time bowlers wisely to reduce the damage. But his biggest captaincy moment came in the second innings—pacing the chase, guiding younger players like Kaif and Yuvraj, and maintaining composure when emotions were running high. It was a masterclass in chasing under pressure against the arch-rivals.