Sourav Ganguly Turns 53! Here Are 6 Iconic Innings That Proves He Was A Fearless Captain: In Pics

Sourav Ganguly wasn’t just a stylish left-hander he was the game-changer Indian cricket desperately needed at the turn of the millennium. Ganguly infused the team with fearlessness, self-belief, and a no-nonsense attitude. He redefined leadership by backing young talent, taking bold decisions, and never shying away from a challenge, no matter how big the opponent or the stage. As Dada turns 53, we revisit five of his most iconic innings as captain each a powerful reminder of why he remains one of India’s most respected and fearless cricketing leaders.