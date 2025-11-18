Sourav Joshi EXPOSED: Girlfriend, Age, Net Worth & Many SHOCKING FACTS Revealed!
Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi is trending after officially revealing that he is marrying Avantika Bhatt. Fans had been guessing for weeks, but he finally confirmed her name in his latest update. With millions of followers, Sourav remains one of India’s biggest vloggers with a massive youth audience. Here’s everything you need to know about Sourav Joshi.
Sourav Joshi Age
Sourav Joshi was born on 8 September 2000. He is 24 years old, as of 2025. He belongs to Haldwani, Uttarakhand, and grew up in a close-knit family.
Sourav Joshi Ex-Girlfriend
Sourav was popularly linked with Priya Dhapa, a long-time rumored girlfriend. However, the two unfollowed each other a long time ago.
Sourav Joshi Net Worth
Sourav Joshi is one of India's highest-earning vloggers. His net worth is estimated between Rs.25 to 50 crore, depending on earnings and brand deals.
Sourav Joshi Career
Sourav started with Sourav Joshi Arts, posting hyper-realistic pencil sketches. He gained massive fame through Sourav Joshi Vlogs, especially after his "365 vlogs in 365 days" challenge.
Sourav Joshi Wife
Sourav has now officially revealed that his bride is Avantika Bhatt. He confirmed her name publicly a few hours ago, ending all rumors. the couple's wedding preparations are already visible in his recent vlogs.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.