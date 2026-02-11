South Actress Sreeleela Becomes a DOCTOR After 6 Years: Know Her Age, Boyfriend, SHOCKING Personal Secrets & Untold Facts | Hot Pics
Sreeleela, the hot Tollywood actress, has just achieved something that few actresses manage while ruling the big screen. From film sets to medical exams, she has balanced two demanding worlds with surprising discipline. the young star is now trending not just for movies, but for a major academic discipline. Fans are calling her dedication proof that glamor and hard work can go hand in hand. From her age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Sreeleela.
Sreeleela Age
Sreeleela was born on 14 June 2001. She is 24 years old in 2026. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. and raised in Bengaluru, India.
Sreeleela Latest News- Medical Degree Graduation
Sreeleela recently completed her medical degree (MBBS) while continuing her acting career- a milestone that has gone viral on social media.She graduated at a convocation ceremony where she was seen receiving her degree and celebrating with classmates. Fans praised her for balancing rigorous medical studies with an active film career, calling her dedication inspiring.
Sreeleela Boyfriend
As of early 2026, Sreeleela has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship or boyfriend. She tends to keep her personal life private and there are no verified reports about her dating status. (No current sources report an official boyfriend.)
Sreeleela Popular Movies
Sreeleela has worked in Telugu and Kannada cinema, and several of her films have been blockbusters. Kiss, By Two Love, and Junior are among her notable Kannada movies, while Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, and Aadikeshava are some of her well-known Telugu films.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information from verified media reports and entertainment sources. Details regarding Sreeleela’s age, education, films, and personal life are compiled for informational purposes only. Any information about her relationship status or personal matters is based on public records, and no private details are intended to be disclosed.