Top 6 Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses List in 2025
The South Indian film industry is booming with talent, glamour, and blockbuster paychecks! From pan-India hits to global fame, these actresses are redefining success and breaking records with their massive earnings. Here are the 6 highest-paid South Indian actresses in 2025 who are ruling both the box office and brand world.
Nayanthara
One of the highest-paid actresses in India, earning ₹10–12 crore per film. Known for powerful roles in Jawan, Connect, and Iraivan.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Charges around ₹8–10 crore per film. Known for Family Man 2, Yashoda, and Kushi.
Rashmika Mandanna
Earns ₹6–8 crore per project. Starred in Pushpa and upcoming Bollywood films.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Charges around ₹5–7 crore per movie. Balanced South and Bollywood projects like Jailer and Lust Stories 2.
Keerthy Suresh
Earns ₹4–6 crore per film. Critically acclaimed for Mahanati and Dasara.
Trisha Krishnan
Takes home ₹4–5 crore per project. Star of Ponniyin Selvan series and several upcoming releases.
Disclaimer
Earnings mentioned are based on industry reports and media estimates as of 2025. Actual figures may vary depending on project budgets, endorsements, and other factors.