South OTT Releases This Week (2 March, 2026-8 March, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Sun NXT | Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and More
This week’s Tollywood and Mollywood OTT lineup is packed with thrillers, romance and high-intensity drama you shouldn’t miss. Crime investigations, feel-good romance and emotional storytelling dominate this week’s releases. Whether you love suspense or heartwarming love stories, there’s something new to stream every night.
South OTT Releases This Week (2 March, 2026-8 March, 2026)
Here are the top South Indian OTT releases this week on Netflix, Sun NXT, Amazon Prime Video and more.
With Love OTT Release
The romantic drama will begin streaming on Netflix from March 6, 2026.
Languages: Tamil + dubbed versions (Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada expected)
Dheeram OTT Release
The investigation thriller will begin streaming on Sun NXT from March 6, 2026. Focuses on a complex crime investigation with psychological layers. It will be available in Malayalam.
Dear Radhi OTT Release
The romantic drama-thriller will begin streaming on Sun NXT from March 6, 2026. Follows an introverted man and a spa worker caught in a web of secrets. Explores loneliness, connection, and unexpected danger. It will be available in Tamil language.
Subedaar OTT Release
The action-drama will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 5, 2026. The film explores family bonds alongside social conflict. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.