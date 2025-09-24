South superstars: Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Mahesh, Vijay, Nayanthara Net Worth
South Indian superstars Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Vijay, and Nayanthara are among the highest-earning celebrities in the film industry. Their net worth reflects blockbuster hits, brand endorsements, and global fan followings. From Rajinikanth’s legendary career to Prabhas’ pan-India stardom, these stars dominate both box office and business ventures, showcasing immense influence, luxury lifestyles, and financial success that continue to grow with each project.
Allu Arjun – ₹460 Crore
Known for the Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun’s wealth comes from hit films, business ventures, brand endorsements, and a 100-crore mansion.
Rajinikanth – ₹430-500 Crore
The legendary Rajinikanth, with over 170 films, earns massive film fees and endorsement deals, living in a luxury Chennai residence.
Prabhas – ₹250-370 Crore
Baahubali star Prabhas earns high movie fees, profits from endorsements, and owns luxury homes in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Italy.
Mahesh Babu – ₹250-350 Crore
A Tollywood superstar, Mahesh Babu profits from acting, endorsements, production ventures, and real estate, owning Hyderabad luxury properties.
Nayanthara – ₹200 Crore
Known as Lady Superstar, Nayanthara’s wealth comes from hit films, diverse business investments, and brand endorsements, including skincare companies.
Thalapathy Vijay – ₹600 Crore
Vijay, a mega Tamil film icon, owns a seaside mansion, earns crores per film, and boasts a luxury car collection.
Disclaimer
The net worth figures of these celebrities are based on publicly available reports and estimates. Actual earnings may differ as they depend on films, brand deals, and personal investments.