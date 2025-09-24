South superstars: Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Mahesh, Vijay, Nayanthara Net Worth

South Indian superstars Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Vijay, and Nayanthara are among the highest-earning celebrities in the film industry. Their net worth reflects blockbuster hits, brand endorsements, and global fan followings. From Rajinikanth’s legendary career to Prabhas’ pan-India stardom, these stars dominate both box office and business ventures, showcasing immense influence, luxury lifestyles, and financial success that continue to grow with each project.