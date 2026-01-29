LIVE TV
Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Review- Everything About Shriya Saran's Space Series

Space Gen: Chandrayaan is an upcoming space-themed series that has generated buzz for its ambitious storyline and its focus on India’s space journey. Shriya Saran’s space series blends science, drama, and human emotion, offering a fresh take on the challenges and triumphs behind space missions. As anticipation builds among viewers, here’s everything you need to know about the Space Gen Chandrayaan Series release date, streaming platform, cast, story details, review insights.

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Release Date
1/5

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Release Date

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series has already premiered on the OTT platform on January 23, 2026. Fans are creating buzz on the internet after watching the semi-realistic show documenting India’s journey towards its lunar landing mission.

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Release Platform
2/5

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Release Platform

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series is streaming on JioHotstar. The space-themed series can be watched online on the platform, where subscribers can stream all episodes and follow the story centered around India’s space ambitions and the characters driving the mission forward.

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Cast
3/5

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Cast

Space Gen: Chandrayaan boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nitin Ra, Shriya Saran, Nakuul Mehta, Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt. The series has been penned by a team of writers, including Arunabh Kumar, Shubham Sharma, and Nitin Tiwari, with Prashant Kumar also contributing to the screenplay.

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Story
4/5

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Story

The series begins with four central characters: Arjun Verma, Yamini Mudaliar, Sudarshan Ramaiah, and Mohanty. Arjun (played by Nakuul Mehta) is a young ISRO scientist struggling to come to terms with his father's death in the Kargil War. Haunted by the past, he is a maverick who disregards political correctness at work. Yamini (played by Shriya Saran), the project director, is a duty-bound woman who communicates through her work and manages her temperament with poise.

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Review
5/5

Space Gen Chandrayaan Series: Review

Space Gen: Chandrayaan has garnered mixed to average responses from critics, with opinions varying across platforms. While some reviewers appreciated its emotional narrative and sincere depiction of India’s space journey, others criticised the series for uneven execution and a lack of narrative depth.

