Spider Noir TRAILER Out: When and Where to Watch Nicolas Cage’s Marvel Series | OTT Platform, Plot, Cast & Streaming Details Inside
Nicolas Cage is finally playing Spider Noir in live action and fans are excited. The new trailer shows a dark Spider Man world very different from the usual hero stories. This is NOT the friendly neighborhood Spider Man story you expect. Spider Verse fans have been waiting and the wait is almost over. From trailer release to plot details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel series Spider Noir.
Spider Noir Trailer
The official trailer has been released, giving fans the first full look at Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir. The show features a dark, noir-style superhero world set in 1930s New York. The tone is gritty and atmospheric, leaning into crime-noir storytelling.
Spider Noir Release Date
It will be released on 25 May, 2026 in the United States and on 27 May, 2026 globally.
Spider Noir: Where to watch on OTT
The series is produced for MGM+ and will stream worldwide via Prime Video across 240+ countries.
Spider Noir: Plot
It's set in Great Depression-era New York. Nicolas Cage plays Ben Reilly, a private investigator confronting his past. He operates as a masked vigilante protecting the city.
Spider Noir Cast
Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Brendan Gleeson play the lead roles in Spider-Noir.
Disclaimer
Details about Spider Noir- including trailer release, premiere dates, streaming platforms, and availability in India- are based on currently reported information and official announcements. Release schedules and platform availability may vary by region and are subject to change. Viewers are advised to check their local OTT platform listings for the most accurate and updated streaming details.