Spider Noir TRAILER Out: When and Where to Watch Nicolas Cage’s Marvel Series | OTT Platform, Plot, Cast & Streaming Details Inside

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 Bangladesh election bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Spider Noir TRAILER Out: When and Where to Watch Nicolas Cage’s Marvel Series | OTT Platform, Plot, Cast & Streaming Details Inside

Spider Noir TRAILER Out: When and Where to Watch Nicolas Cage’s Marvel Series | OTT Platform, Plot, Cast & Streaming Details Inside

Nicolas Cage is finally playing Spider Noir in live action and fans are excited. The new trailer shows a dark Spider Man world very different from the usual hero stories. This is NOT the friendly neighborhood Spider Man story you expect. Spider Verse fans have been waiting and the wait is almost over. From trailer release to plot details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel series Spider Noir.

Published By: Published: February 13, 2026 12:29:09 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Spider Noir Trailer
1/6
Spider Noir TRAILER Out: When and Where to Watch Nicolas Cage's Marvel Series | OTT Platform, Plot, Cast & Streaming Details Inside

Spider Noir Trailer

The official trailer has been released, giving fans the first full look at Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir. The show features a dark, noir-style superhero world set in 1930s New York. The tone is gritty and atmospheric, leaning into crime-noir storytelling.

You Might Be Interested In
Spider Noir Release Date
2/6

Spider Noir Release Date

It will be released on 25 May, 2026 in the United States and on 27 May, 2026 globally.

Spider Noir: Where to watch on OTT
3/6

Spider Noir: Where to watch on OTT

The series is produced for MGM+ and will stream worldwide via Prime Video across 240+ countries.

You Might Be Interested In
Spider Noir: Plot
4/6

Spider Noir: Plot

It's set in Great Depression-era New York. Nicolas Cage plays Ben Reilly, a private investigator confronting his past. He operates as a masked vigilante protecting the city.

Spider Noir Cast
5/6

Spider Noir Cast

Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Brendan Gleeson play the lead roles in Spider-Noir.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Details about Spider Noir- including trailer release, premiere dates, streaming platforms, and availability in India- are based on currently reported information and official announcements. Release schedules and platform availability may vary by region and are subject to change. Viewers are advised to check their local OTT platform listings for the most accurate and updated streaming details.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS