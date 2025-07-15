LIVE TV
  • Splash-Proof Glam – 5 Makeup Looks Perfect For The Rainy Season: In Pics

Splash-Proof Glam – 5 Makeup Looks Perfect For The Rainy Season: In Pics

During the Indian monsoons, the lush greenery arrives accompanied by scattered showers and accompanying gloom while humidity and rainfall take their toll with never-ending heat. Even the simplest prep can sometimes feel like an unending war against moisture. But don’t lose heart! In fact, the right make-up products and application techniques will see bright, fresh, and easy-with-wear make-up through rains, humidity, and even a couple of spills. The Secret: Think light and waterproof and focus on the features that will not smudge! Embrace the rainy day with confidence and waterproof glow!

By: Tisha Chaudhary Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
The "Barely There" Fresh Face

This style promotes the beauty of nature. Apply BB cream or waterproof tinted moisturiser, then lightly set it with translucent powder. For a healthy flush, apply a long-wearing, creamy lip and cheek tint. For defined lashes, apply a small amount of waterproof mascara last. For humid days, it's simple magic.

Bold Brows & Defined Eyes (No Liner)

Let your eyes speak for you! For definition, apply waterproof brow gel or a pencil to the brows. Choose a smudge-proof kajal on the waterline or a delicate brown eyeshadow smudged along the lash line instead of liquid eyeliner, accompanied by several layers of waterproof mascara.

Vibrant Pop Of Colour (Waterproof Focus)

To make it more lively, apply some colour! Use a bright, waterproof gel or cream eyeshadow (think electric blue, emerald green, or deep purple) all over the lid and keep the rest of your face simple by applying a matte base and a hydrating matte lipstick in a complementary shade.

The Monochromatic Nude Glow

Apply a sweat-resistant foundation and minimal eye makeup, such as mascara and a waterproof, nude eyeliner and use a waterproof cream blush and a matching long-wearing liquid lipstick in warm nude or soft peach tones for a sophisticated look. Blends in perfectly.

Graphic Waterproof Eye (Subtle Wing)

Make a bold, short, waterproof winged eyeliner and wear it with lots of waterproof mascara and a neutral waterproof eyeshadow base, to stand out. Choose a long-lasting lip stain in a natural shade and keep your face matte with a light powder or foundation.

