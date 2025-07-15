Splash-Proof Glam – 5 Makeup Looks Perfect For The Rainy Season: In Pics

During the Indian monsoons, the lush greenery arrives accompanied by scattered showers and accompanying gloom while humidity and rainfall take their toll with never-ending heat. Even the simplest prep can sometimes feel like an unending war against moisture. But don’t lose heart! In fact, the right make-up products and application techniques will see bright, fresh, and easy-with-wear make-up through rains, humidity, and even a couple of spills. The Secret: Think light and waterproof and focus on the features that will not smudge! Embrace the rainy day with confidence and waterproof glow!