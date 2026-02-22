Splitsvilla 16: Will Episode 21 Bring a Shocking Elimination Tonight? Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa Will Merge, Ideal Couple Twist & Major Drama Ahead
MTV Splitsvilla X6 is getting more intense with every episode as strategy, power shifts and emotional breakdowns reshape the villa dynamics. After shocking exits and a voluntary walkout, Episode 21 is set to reveal whether another elimination will take place and who will finally earn the title of the first Ideal Couple through the Oracle.
Episode 21 Release Date, Time & Where To Watch
Date: 22 February 2026
Streaming: JioHotstar (with subscription)
The show airs every Friday, Saturday & Sunday. The latest episode will continue from the dramatic events that changed the equations inside Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa.
What Happened in the Previous Episode?
Keona Walke quit the show after facing mental pressure and conflict. Simran Khan was dumped when Yogesh used his power. These exits completely shifted alliances and strategies in both villas. The game has now moved beyond romance to pure survival, power play and smart connections.
Will There Be an Elimination Tonight?
As of now, no confirmation of a new eviction in Episode 21. However, rising fights, broken bonds and power changes indicate that a dumping twist can happen anytime. Contestants are under pressure as no position in the villa is safe anymore.
Oracle Task – First Ideal Couple of the Season
Hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra question Mohit and Anuska about their connection. The duo performs the Oracle challenge to test compatibility. Reports and social media buzz suggest they may become the first Ideal Couple.
Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa Merge
The much awaited Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa merge will completely change the game dynamics. New alliances, fresh rivalries and connection reshuffle are expected after the merge. The competition will now move from emotional bonding to strong gameplay and survival mode.
Disclaimer
This content is based on show promos, media reports and ongoing episodes; actual developments may vary after the official telecast.