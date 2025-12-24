Splitsvilla Reality Show: Release Date, Tentative Contestants,Theme, Host, Mischiefmaker and Full Details Inside
Splitsvilla Reality Show 2026 is already creating massive buzz among reality TV fans. Known for its mix of romance drama challenges and shocking twists Splitsvilla continues to be one of the most loved youth based shows in India. With a new season on the way viewers are excited to know the release date format host mischiefmaker and other important details.
Release Date
Splitsvilla 2026 is officially set to release on January 9 2026. The show will premiere in the new year with weekly episodes Schedule on Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays at 7 PM, to keep audiences hooked from the very first day.
OTT Platform and TV Channel
The show is likely to air on MTV India and stream digitally on JioCinema. Previous seasons followed the same pattern which allowed fans to watch episodes anytime online.
Theme
The theme of Splitsvilla 2026 is Pyaar ya Paisa Love or Money where contestants must choose between emotional connections and monetary rewards while every decision impacts relationships trust and survival inside the villa.
Host
The hosts for Splitsvilla 2026 are Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. Sunny Leone brings her charisma and experience from previous seasons while Karan Kundrra adds charm and a youthful vibe making the hosting dynamic engaging and entertaining for viewers.
Mischiefmaker
The mischief makers for Splitsvilla 2026 are Nia Sharma and Urfi Javed. They are expected to create drama, introduce unexpected twists and challenge contestants strategies making the season more thrilling and unpredictable.
Tentative Contestants
The tentative contestants for Splitsvilla 2026 include Shubhangi Jaiswal and Yogesh Rawa. They along with other upcoming social media influencers and aspiring actors are expected to bring excitement drama and competitive spirit to the villa.
Why Splitsvilla Is Highly Anticipated
Splitsvilla remains popular due to its youthful vibe emotional drama and unpredictable gameplay. Each season introduces new twists stylish locations and relatable contestants which keeps audiences hooked.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.