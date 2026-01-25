Splitsvilla X6’s Diksha Pawar Reveals Dark Side of Fame: Threats, Trolls, and Truth Behind Relationship Rumours
Diksha Pawar, a popular contestant from MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, recently made headlines after receiving disturbing online threats, including rape and black magic messages. The reality star also addressed circulating relationship rumours with fellow contestant Ayush Yadav, clarifying the truth for her fans. Here’s a detailed look at the situation.
Diksha Pawar Targeted With Threats
After her appearances on Splitsvilla X6, Diksha Pawar became a victim of online harassment. Social media users sent her threatening messages, some mentioning rape and black magic, raising concerns about her personal safety. The backlash reflects the darker side of social media fame, especially for reality TV participants.
Relationship Rumours with Ayush Yadav Debunked
Fans and trolls speculated that Diksha and Ayush Yadav were romantically involved. Diksha clarified on her Instagram Stories that they were never in a relationship, emphasizing that they were only friends collaborating professionally. She also explained her decision to unfollow him to maintain distance from unnecessary drama.
Conflict on the Show Fuels Online Trolling
The harassment intensified following conflicts with other contestants on the show, particularly with Akanksha Choudhary. Many viewers misinterpreted on screen moments as real life issues, spreading false narratives and targeting Diksha with negativity online.
Reality of Social Media Pressure on Contestants
Diksha’s experience highlights a broader issue: reality TV stars often face harsh trolling and abuse. Fans may blur the line between on screen personas and real life personalities which can lead to mental stress and emotional strain for the participants.
Diksha Pawar Confirms Relationship With Himanshu Arora
Diksha Pawar publicly acknowledging her romantic relationship with Himanshu Arora, confirming that they are a couple
