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India vs Sri Lanka Test: From Muttiah Muralitharan to Anil Kumble, 5 Bowlers With Most Wickets | Check Full List

India vs Sri Lanka Test: From Muttiah Muralitharan to Anil Kumble, 5 Bowlers With Most Wickets | Check Full List

India-Sri Lanka Test cricket has featured several outstanding bowlers, with Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan leading the all-time wicket charts with 105 wickets in 22 matches. India’s Anil Kumble follows with 74 wickets from 18 Tests, while Ravichandran Ashwin has an exceptional record of 62 wickets in just 11 matches. Harbhajan Singh occupies fourth place with 53 wickets in 16 Tests, followed by former India captain Kapil Dev, who claimed 45 wickets in 14 matches. Together, these five bowlers have produced some of the most memorable bowling performances in the history of the India-Sri Lanka Test rivalry.

1/ 5 Muttiah Muralitharan Test 1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 105 Wickets in 22 Matches Muttiah Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker in India-Sri Lanka Test history, claiming 105 wickets in 22 matches. The legendary Sri Lankan off-spinner repeatedly troubled India's world-class batting line-ups with his variations, including the famous doosra. He recorded seven five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls in the rivalry.

2/ 5 Anil Kumble Test 2. Anil Kumble (India) – 74 Wickets in 18 Matches Anil Kumble is India's leading wicket-taker against Sri Lanka in Test cricket, taking 74 wickets in 18 matches. India's legendary leg-spinner was renowned for his accuracy, variations and relentless approach. Kumble claimed four five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls against Sri Lanka, including remarkable bowling performances on turning pitches.

5/ 5 Kapil Dev Test 5. Kapil Dev (India) – 45 Wickets in 14 Matches Kapil Dev took 45 wickets in 14 Test matches against Sri Lanka, making him India's fifth-highest wicket-taker in the rivalry. The legendary all-rounder combined pace, movement and relentless accuracy to trouble Sri Lankan batters. His best innings figures against Sri Lanka were 5/110, while he also made valuable contributions with the bat.

India-Sri Lanka Test cricket has featured several outstanding bowlers, with Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan leading the all-time wicket charts with 105 wickets in 22 matches. India's Anil Kumble follows with 74 wickets from 18 Tests, while Ravichandran Ashwin has an exceptional record of 62 wickets in just 11 matches. Harbhajan Singh occupies fourth place with 53 wickets in 16 Tests, followed by former India captain Kapil Dev, who claimed 45 wickets in 14 matches. Together, these five bowlers have produced some of the most memorable bowling performances in the history of the India-Sri Lanka Test rivalry.