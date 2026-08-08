India vs Sri Lanka Test: From Muttiah Muralitharan to Anil Kumble, 5 Bowlers With Most Wickets | Check Full List
India-Sri Lanka Test cricket has featured several outstanding bowlers, with Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan leading the all-time wicket charts with 105 wickets in 22 matches. India’s Anil Kumble follows with 74 wickets from 18 Tests, while Ravichandran Ashwin has an exceptional record of 62 wickets in just 11 matches. Harbhajan Singh occupies fourth place with 53 wickets in 16 Tests, followed by former India captain Kapil Dev, who claimed 45 wickets in 14 matches. Together, these five bowlers have produced some of the most memorable bowling performances in the history of the India-Sri Lanka Test rivalry.
1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 105 Wickets in 22 Matches
Muttiah Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker in India-Sri Lanka Test history, claiming 105 wickets in 22 matches. The legendary Sri Lankan off-spinner repeatedly troubled India's world-class batting line-ups with his variations, including the famous doosra. He recorded seven five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls in the rivalry.
2. Anil Kumble (India) – 74 Wickets in 18 Matches
Anil Kumble is India's leading wicket-taker against Sri Lanka in Test cricket, taking 74 wickets in 18 matches. India's legendary leg-spinner was renowned for his accuracy, variations and relentless approach. Kumble claimed four five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls against Sri Lanka, including remarkable bowling performances on turning pitches.
3. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 62 Wickets in 11 Matches
Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 62 wickets in just 11 Test matches against Sri Lanka, making him one of India's most effective bowlers in the rivalry. His intelligent use of flight, drift and variations has troubled Sri Lankan batters consistently. Ashwin has claimed multiple five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket match haul against Sri Lanka.
4. Harbhajan Singh (India) – 53 Wickets in 16 Matches
Harbhajan Singh claimed 53 wickets in 16 Test matches against Sri Lanka, establishing himself as one of India's most successful spinners in the rivalry. The off-spinner's ability to generate bounce and turn made him a constant threat. He recorded two five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls against Sri Lanka.
5. Kapil Dev (India) – 45 Wickets in 14 Matches
Kapil Dev took 45 wickets in 14 Test matches against Sri Lanka, making him India's fifth-highest wicket-taker in the rivalry. The legendary all-rounder combined pace, movement and relentless accuracy to trouble Sri Lankan batters. His best innings figures against Sri Lanka were 5/110, while he also made valuable contributions with the bat.