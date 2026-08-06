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From Sachin Tendulkar to Aravinda de Silva, 5 Batters With Most Runs in India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

From Sachin Tendulkar to Aravinda de Silva, 5 Batters With Most Runs in India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

The India-Sri Lanka Test rivalry has featured some of the finest batters in cricket history, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the run-scoring charts after amassing 1,995 runs in 25 matches. Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene follows with 1,822 runs, while India’s Rahul Dravid occupies third place with 1,508 runs. Kumar Sangakkara ranks fourth with 1,352 runs, and Aravinda de Silva completes the top five with 1,252 runs. These batting greats consistently delivered memorable performances, producing match-winning knocks and setting high standards in one of Asian cricket’s most celebrated Test rivalries.

1/ 5 1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 1,995 Runs in 25 Matches Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in India vs Sri Lanka Test matches, amassing 1,995 runs in 25 Tests. The legendary Indian batter dominated the rivalry with his impeccable technique and remarkable consistency, scoring numerous match-winning innings. His tally includes a highest score of 203 and several memorable centuries against Sri Lanka across two decades.

2/ 5 Mahela Jayawardene 2. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 1,822 Runs in 18 Matches Mahela Jayawardene ranks second on the list with 1,822 runs in 18 Tests against India. One of Sri Lanka's most elegant batters, Jayawardene excelled with his fluent strokeplay and composure, registering six centuries in the rivalry. His career-best 275 against India remains one of the finest innings played in the bilateral Test series.

5/ 5 Aravinda de Silva Test 5. Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) – 1,252 Runs in 19 Matches Aravinda de Silva completes the top five with 1,252 runs in 19 Test matches against India. Widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka's greatest batters, de Silva was renowned for his attacking strokeplay and ability to counter world-class bowling. His contributions included several match-defining innings and helped establish Sri Lanka as a competitive Test nation.

The India-Sri Lanka Test rivalry has featured some of the finest batters in cricket history, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the run-scoring charts after amassing 1,995 runs in 25 matches. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene follows with 1,822 runs, while India's Rahul Dravid occupies third place with 1,508 runs. Kumar Sangakkara ranks fourth with 1,352 runs, and Aravinda de Silva completes the top five with 1,252 runs. These batting greats consistently delivered memorable performances, producing match-winning knocks and setting high standards in one of Asian cricket's most celebrated Test rivalries.