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From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, 5 Players With Most Runs in Test Cricket

From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, 5 Players With Most Runs in Test Cricket

Test cricket has witnessed several legendary batters who have redefined consistency, skill, and longevity. Sachin Tendulkar leads the all-time run-scoring charts with 15,921 runs from 200 Tests, followed by England’s Joe Root, who continues to climb the rankings with 14,114 runs in 166 matches. Australian great Ricky Ponting occupies third place with 13,378 runs, while South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, regarded as one of the finest all-rounders, scored 13,289 runs. India’s Rahul Dravid completes the top five with 13,288 runs. Their remarkable achievements have set the benchmark for excellence in the longest format of the game.

1/ 5 1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 15,921 Runs in 200 Matches Widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest batters, Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs in 200 matches. Nicknamed the "Master Blaster," he scored 51 Test centuries, combining flawless technique, remarkable consistency, and unmatched longevity across an illustrious international career spanning 24 years.

2/ 5 Joe Root Gives India 'Many Sleepless Nights', Says Bowling Coach Morne Morkel (Image Credit - X) 2. Joe Root (England) – 14,114 Runs in 166 Matches Joe Root is England's highest Test run-scorer and among the finest batters of the modern era. With 14,114 runs in 166 Tests, Root has excelled through elegant strokeplay, consistency, and adaptability. His prolific performances across all conditions have made him one of England's most successful captains and greatest cricketers.

5/ 5 Rahul Dravid Oval Century (Image Credit - X) 5. Rahul Dravid (India) – 13,288 Runs in 164 Matches Known as "The Wall," Rahul Dravid amassed 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches through remarkable discipline, resilience, and flawless technique. One of India's greatest batters, Dravid excelled in challenging overseas conditions, played numerous match-saving innings, and later successfully guided India's youth as a highly respected coach.

Test cricket has witnessed several legendary batters who have redefined consistency, skill, and longevity. Sachin Tendulkar leads the all-time run-scoring charts with 15,921 runs from 200 Tests, followed by England's Joe Root, who continues to climb the rankings with 14,114 runs in 166 matches. Australian great Ricky Ponting occupies third place with 13,378 runs, while South Africa's Jacques Kallis, regarded as one of the finest all-rounders, scored 13,289 runs. India's Rahul Dravid completes the top five with 13,288 runs. Their remarkable achievements have set the benchmark for excellence in the longest format of the game.