Home>

Photos»

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs in India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs in India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

India has produced several batting legends who have excelled in Test matches against Sri Lanka, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the charts after scoring 1,995 runs in 25 matches. Rahul Dravid follows with 1,508 runs, while Virender Sehwag occupies third place with 1,239 runs in only 11 Tests. Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin amassed 1,215 runs, and Virat Kohli rounds off the top five with 1,085 runs. Their remarkable contributions, featuring numerous centuries and match-winning innings, have played a significant role in India’s impressive record against Sri Lanka in the longest format.

1/ 5 1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 1,995 Runs in 25 Matches Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-scorer in Test matches against Sri Lanka, accumulating 1,995 runs in 25 Tests. The "Master Blaster" dominated the bilateral rivalry with his impeccable technique and remarkable consistency, scoring nine centuries, including a highest score of 203. His performances played a pivotal role in India's success against Sri Lanka over two decades.

2/ 5 Rahul Dravid Oval Century (Image Credit - X) 2. Rahul Dravid (India) – 1,508 Runs in 20 Matches Rahul Dravid scored 1,508 runs in 20 Test matches against Sri Lanka, making him one of India's most successful batters in the rivalry. Known as "The Wall," Dravid relied on patience, discipline, and flawless technique to compile three centuries and several crucial innings that laid the foundation for memorable Indian victories.

5/ 5 Virat Kohli Test 5. Virat Kohli (India) – 1,085 Runs in 11 Matches Virat Kohli completes the top five with 1,085 runs in 11 Test matches against Sri Lanka. One of the modern era's greatest batters, Kohli dominated the opposition with his intensity and consistency, scoring five centuries, including a career-best 243. His commanding performances were instrumental in India's dominance over Sri Lanka during his captaincy.

India has produced several batting legends who have excelled in Test matches against Sri Lanka, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the charts after scoring 1,995 runs in 25 matches. Rahul Dravid follows with 1,508 runs, while Virender Sehwag occupies third place with 1,239 runs in only 11 Tests. Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin amassed 1,215 runs, and Virat Kohli rounds off the top five with 1,085 runs. Their remarkable contributions, featuring numerous centuries and match-winning innings, have played a significant role in India's impressive record against Sri Lanka in the longest format.