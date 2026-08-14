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From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 Players With Most Catches in Test Cricket

From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 Players With Most Catches in Test Cricket

Test cricket has witnessed several exceptional fielders who have combined sharp reflexes, concentration and consistency to produce remarkable catching records. Steve Smith and Joe Root jointly lead this list with 218 catches, although Smith achieved the tally in fewer matches. Rahul Dravid follows with 210 catches in 164 Tests, while Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis complete the top five with 205 and 200 catches respectively. Their outstanding records underline the importance of elite fielding in the longest format of cricket.

1/ 5 Steve Smith 1. Steve Smith (Australia) – 218 Catches in 124 Matches Steve Smith is one of the most successful fielders in Test cricket, having taken 218 catches in 124 matches. A superb slip fielder, Smith has consistently displayed excellent anticipation, sharp reflexes and safe hands, making him a vital part of Australia's fielding unit.

2/ 5 Joe Root (Photo Credits: X) 2. Joe Root (England) – 218 Catches in 166 Matches Joe Root has taken 218 catches in 166 Test matches, establishing himself among the most prolific fielders in the format. Primarily deployed in the slip cordon, Root's consistency and excellent catching technique have made him one of England's most reliable fielders.

5/ 5 Jacques Kallis 5. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 200 Catches in 166 Matches Jacques Kallis completed his Test career with 200 catches in 166 matches. Alongside his remarkable achievements with both bat and ball, Kallis was an outstanding fielder who contributed consistently in the slip cordon and close-catching positions.

Test cricket has witnessed several exceptional fielders who have combined sharp reflexes, concentration and consistency to produce remarkable catching records. Steve Smith and Joe Root jointly lead this list with 218 catches, although Smith achieved the tally in fewer matches. Rahul Dravid follows with 210 catches in 164 Tests, while Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis complete the top five with 205 and 200 catches respectively. Their outstanding records underline the importance of elite fielding in the longest format of cricket.