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From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs in ODIs

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs in ODIs

India has produced some of the greatest ODI batters in cricket history, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the charts after scoring 18,426 runs in 463 matches. Virat Kohli follows in second place with 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs and continues to set new benchmarks in the format. Rohit Sharma occupies third position with 11,895 runs, while former captain Sourav Ganguly amassed 11,221 runs. Rahul Dravid completes the top five with 10,768 runs in 340 matches. Together, these legendary batters have played defining roles in India’s success and have established remarkable milestones in One-Day International cricket.

1/ 5 Sachin Tendulkar 1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 18,426 Runs in 463 Matches Widely regarded as the greatest ODI batter of all time, Sachin Tendulkar remains India's highest run-scorer in the format with 18,426 runs in 463 matches. Nicknamed the "Master Blaster," he became the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and finished his illustrious career with a record 49 ODI centuries.

2/ 5 Virat Kohli ODI 2. Virat Kohli (India) – 14,941 Runs in 314 Matches Virat Kohli is India's second-highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals, amassing 14,941 runs in 314 matches. Renowned for his remarkable consistency, chasing prowess, and fitness, Kohli holds the record for the most ODI centuries. His ability to perform under pressure has made him one of the greatest batters in the history of limited-overs cricket.

5/ 5 Rahul Dravid 5. Rahul Dravid (India) – 10,768 Runs in 340 Matches Rahul Dravid accumulated 10,768 runs in 340 One-Day Internationals, making him one of India's most dependable batters. Although celebrated primarily for his Test exploits, Dravid excelled in the 50-over format with his composure, adaptability, and ability to anchor innings. He also contributed significantly as a wicketkeeper in many ODI matches.

India has produced some of the greatest ODI batters in cricket history, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the charts after scoring 18,426 runs in 463 matches. Virat Kohli follows in second place with 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs and continues to set new benchmarks in the format. Rohit Sharma occupies third position with 11,895 runs, while former captain Sourav Ganguly amassed 11,221 runs. Rahul Dravid completes the top five with 10,768 runs in 340 matches. Together, these legendary batters have played defining roles in India's success and have established remarkable milestones in One-Day International cricket.