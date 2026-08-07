From Yan Diomande to Jude Bellingham, 5 Most Expensive Signings by Real Madrid
Real Madrid have consistently invested in world-class talent, and their five most expensive signings reflect the club’s ambition to remain among Europe’s elite. Yan Diomande tops the list after his reported €140 million move from RB Leipzig in 2026, followed by Jude Bellingham’s €134 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. Eden Hazard ranks third with a deal worth up to €120 million, while Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo complete the top five with transfers worth €101 million and €94 million, respectively. These marquee signings underline Real Madrid’s commitment to assembling squads capable of competing for the biggest domestic and European honours.
1. Yan Diomande (From RB Leipzig in 2026) – €140 Million
Yan Diomande became Real Madrid's most expensive signing after joining from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €140 million in the 2026 summer transfer window. The highly-rated forward arrived following impressive performances in the Bundesliga, with Madrid securing one of Europe's brightest young talents as part of the club's long-term rebuilding strategy.
2. Jude Bellingham (From Borussia Dortmund in 2023) – €134 Million
Jude Bellingham completed a blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in 2023 for an initial fee reported at €103 million, with performance-related add-ons potentially taking the total package to around €134 million. The England midfielder quickly established himself as one of the world's finest midfielders through his leadership, versatility, and match-winning performances.
3. Eden Hazard (From Chelsea in 2019) – €120 Million
Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 in a deal worth up to €120 million, including bonuses. Having established himself as one of the Premier League's standout players, the Belgian arrived with high expectations after helping Chelsea win multiple domestic trophies and the UEFA Europa League. However, injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential in Spain.
4. Gareth Bale (From Tottenham Hotspur in 2013) – €101 Million
Gareth Bale signed for Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then-world record fee of €101 million. The Welsh winger enjoyed tremendous success at the Santiago Bernabéu, winning multiple UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles. He also produced several iconic moments, including decisive goals in Champions League and Copa del Rey finals.
5. Cristiano Ronaldo (From Manchester United in 2009) – €94 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a then-world record transfer fee of €94 million. The Portuguese superstar went on to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer, winning four Champions League titles, four Ballon d'Or awards as a Madrid player, and establishing himself as one of the greatest footballers in history.