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From Yan Diomande to Jude Bellingham, 5 Most Expensive Signings by Real Madrid

From Yan Diomande to Jude Bellingham, 5 Most Expensive Signings by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have consistently invested in world-class talent, and their five most expensive signings reflect the club’s ambition to remain among Europe’s elite. Yan Diomande tops the list after his reported €140 million move from RB Leipzig in 2026, followed by Jude Bellingham’s €134 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. Eden Hazard ranks third with a deal worth up to €120 million, while Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo complete the top five with transfers worth €101 million and €94 million, respectively. These marquee signings underline Real Madrid’s commitment to assembling squads capable of competing for the biggest domestic and European honours.

1/ 5 Football Transfer News: Real Madrid In Line To Acquire Ivory Coast Winger Yan ​Diomande For Record Price. (Image Credits: X) 1. Yan Diomande (From RB Leipzig in 2026) – €140 Million Yan Diomande became Real Madrid's most expensive signing after joining from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €140 million in the 2026 summer transfer window. The highly-rated forward arrived following impressive performances in the Bundesliga, with Madrid securing one of Europe's brightest young talents as part of the club's long-term rebuilding strategy.

2/ 5 Jude Bellingham 2. Jude Bellingham (From Borussia Dortmund in 2023) – €134 Million Jude Bellingham completed a blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in 2023 for an initial fee reported at €103 million, with performance-related add-ons potentially taking the total package to around €134 million. The England midfielder quickly established himself as one of the world's finest midfielders through his leadership, versatility, and match-winning performances.

5/ 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 5. Cristiano Ronaldo (From Manchester United in 2009) – €94 Million Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a then-world record transfer fee of €94 million. The Portuguese superstar went on to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer, winning four Champions League titles, four Ballon d'Or awards as a Madrid player, and establishing himself as one of the greatest footballers in history.

Real Madrid have consistently invested in world-class talent, and their five most expensive signings reflect the club's ambition to remain among Europe's elite. Yan Diomande tops the list after his reported €140 million move from RB Leipzig in 2026, followed by Jude Bellingham's €134 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. Eden Hazard ranks third with a deal worth up to €120 million, while Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo complete the top five with transfers worth €101 million and €94 million, respectively. These marquee signings underline Real Madrid's commitment to assembling squads capable of competing for the biggest domestic and European honours.