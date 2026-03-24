In Pics | IPL 2026: From Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood to Krunal Pandya — RCB Stars Who Won IPL Titles With Other Teams
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the IPL trophy in 2025 after defeating Punjab Kings in the final of the tournament. In the RCB’s victorious 2025 team, there were many players, who won IPL titles with other teams in the past as well. Here’s list of RCB 2025 players who tasted success with other teams as well.
Krunal Pandya
All-rounder Krunal Pandya played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 triumph picking up 17 wickets in 15 matches. Pandya won three IPL titles with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015, 2017, and 2019 before joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 season. (Photo Credits: RCB/X)
Josh Hazlewood
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025 season. The right-handed bowler played a vital role in RCB's win as he scalped 22 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 8.77. Hazlewood won an IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018. (Photo Credits: X)
Phil Salt
Known for his explosive batting, Phil Salt was once a part of Kolkata Knight Riders before joining RCB in 2025. The right-handed batter contributed with 403 runs in 13 matches at a massive strike-rate of 175.98. Salt won an IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season. (Photo Credits: RCB/X)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
One of the finest bowlers that India has ever produced Bhuvneshwar Kumar too has won two IPL titles. Bhuvi won an IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016, interestingly against RCB in the final. In IPL 2025 season, Bhuvneshwar was instrumental for RCB, including the final, where he took two wickets. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Jitesh Sharma
Jitesh Sharma who played some important knocks for RCB in 2025 season was once a part of Mumbai Indians. Sharma was part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians squad in 2017. (Photo Credits: X)
Suyash Sharma
Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma etched his name in record books when he won back to back IPL titles but with different sides. Sharma won the IPL title with KKR in the 2024 season and then with RCB the very next year. (Photo Credits: RCB/X)
Yash Dayal
Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal won the IPL title with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 season. Yash was a key figure in RCB's bowling season during IPL 2025 season. Dayal will not compete in the competition this season despite still being under contract due to personal concerns. (Photo Credits: X)
Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi won the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018 and 2021. During the IPL 2025 season, Nigidi played a few matches for RCB. (Photo Credits: X)
Rasikh Salam
Rasikh Salam was part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians side in 2019. During the IPL 2025 season, Rasikh played only a few matches for RCB. (Photo Credits: X)