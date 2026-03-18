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  • In PICS: From Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan — Check Who All Attended Kuldeep Yadav’s Wedding Reception

In PICS: From Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan — Check Who All Attended Kuldeep Yadav’s Wedding Reception

India wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav married his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, in an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on March 14. A grand reception followed on Tuesday at The Centrum in Lucknow, where several prominent names from the cricketing world and political circles were in attendance.

Published By: Published: March 18, 2026 15:44:58 IST
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the wedding reception of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika. (Photo Credits: X/@myogiadityanath)

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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception

The lavish reception was also attended by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo Credits: Akhilesh Yadav/X)

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception
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BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also attended Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception. (Photo Credits: Rajeev Shukla/X)

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Ravindra Jadeja at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception
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Ravindra Jadeja at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja arrived with wife at the wedding reception of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. (Photo Credits: X)

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception
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Head Coach Gautam Gambhir at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was also in attendance at Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception. (Photo Credits: X)

Rishabh Pant at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception
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Rishabh Pant at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception

India wicket-keeper and Kuldeep Yadav's close friend Rishabh Pant congratulated the couple . (Photo Credits: X)

Yashasvi Jaiswal at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception
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Yashasvi Jaiswal at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was clicked with Kuldeep Yadav and his wife Vanshika at their wedding reception. (Photo Credits: X)

Harsh Gujral at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception
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Harsh Gujral at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception

Actor and comedian Harsh Gujral posted a picture on his Instagram account, captioned, "Mere Kanpuriya Yaar @kuldeep_18 Ki Shadi Hai. Wishing @kuldeep_18 & Vanshika bhabhi a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness together." (Photo Credits: Harsh Gujral/Instagram)

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Shikhar Dhawan With Wife at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception
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Shikhar Dhawan With Wife at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Reception

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan attended the wedding reception of spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chaddha in Lucknow on Tuesday. Dhawan was accompanied by his wife Sophie. (Photo Credits: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram)

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