In Pics: Meet IPL 2026 Commentary Panel — Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Aakash Chopra Headline Star Cast

iPL 2026 Commentary: Languages, Experts, and Watch-Along Feeds JioStar is coming with an ambitious commentary setup for IPL 2026 with over 150 presenters and experts spanning several platforms. Fans will be able to access more than 20 feeds on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, among others. JioHotstar coverage also includes 12 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Malayalam. Besides diverse language options, the lineup also features Indian Sign Language and an Audio Descriptive feed for inclusive viewing. Furthermore, MaxView is available in English and Hindi, while the multi-cam feature allows the viewers five different camera angles: Hero Cam, Stump Cam, Batter Cam, Field View, and multi-view.

Star-Studded Commentary Lineup Ravichandran Ashwin, who is a great spinner and overall a master of the game, will team up with other cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, AB de Villiers, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Faf du Plessis, and ex-RCB captain Anil Kumble in the commentary box during IPL 2026 season.

A few more voices from cricket legends are Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Clarke, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, and Kevin Pietersen, who not only provide expert analysis but also entertaining stories that make viewers feel connected to the game, alongside constant skilled insight.

IPL 2026 Commentators and Experts List English AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Sunil Gavaskar, M Kartik, Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Danny Morrison, Darren Ganga, Knick Knight, Graeme Swann, Alan Wilkins, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Anjum Chopra, WV Raman, Raunak Kapoor, Mitchell McClenaghan, Katey Martin, Simon Katich, Harsha Bhogle, and Ravi Shastri Hindi Ravichandran Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sanjay Bangar, Piyush Chawla, Mohammad Kaif, Ajay Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Anant Tyagi, and Deep Dasgupta