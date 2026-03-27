In Pics: Meet IPL 2026 Commentary Panel — Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Aakash Chopra Headline Star Cast
iPL 2026 Commentary: Languages, Experts, and Watch-Along Feeds JioStar is coming with an ambitious commentary setup for IPL 2026 with over 150 presenters and experts spanning several platforms. Fans will be able to access more than 20 feeds on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, among others. JioHotstar coverage also includes 12 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Malayalam. Besides diverse language options, the lineup also features Indian Sign Language and an Audio Descriptive feed for inclusive viewing. Furthermore, MaxView is available in English and Hindi, while the multi-cam feature allows the viewers five different camera angles: Hero Cam, Stump Cam, Batter Cam, Field View, and multi-view.
Star-Studded Commentary Lineup Ravichandran Ashwin, who is a great spinner and overall a master of the game, will team up with other cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, AB de Villiers, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Faf du Plessis, and ex-RCB captain Anil Kumble in the commentary box during IPL 2026 season.
A few more voices from cricket legends are Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Clarke, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, and Kevin Pietersen, who not only provide expert analysis but also entertaining stories that make viewers feel connected to the game, alongside constant skilled insight.
IPL 2026 Commentators and Experts List English AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Sunil Gavaskar, M Kartik, Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Danny Morrison, Darren Ganga, Knick Knight, Graeme Swann, Alan Wilkins, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Anjum Chopra, WV Raman, Raunak Kapoor, Mitchell McClenaghan, Katey Martin, Simon Katich, Harsha Bhogle, and Ravi Shastri Hindi Ravichandran Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sanjay Bangar, Piyush Chawla, Mohammad Kaif, Ajay Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Anant Tyagi, and Deep Dasgupta
AB de Villiers
AB De Villiers is a legendary former South African cricketer known as "Mr. 360" for his ability to score all around the ground. A versatile right-handed batsman and wicket-keeper, he holds records for the fastest ODI 50, 100, and 150. He dominated international cricket for over a decade and was a key player for RCB in the IPL. (Image Credits:X)
Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn is a South African former professional cricketer, widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time and the premier Test bowler of his era. Known for his ability to produce high-speed swing, he took 439 Test wickets in 93 matches at an average of 22.95. (Image Credits:X)
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis is a highly accomplished South African cricketer and former national captain, celebrated for his exceptional batting across all formats and outstanding fielding skills. Renowned for his calm demeanor and tactical acumen, he guided South Africa in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is before shifting his focus to T20 franchise leagues around the world.
A proven leader, du Plessis is admired for his ability to perform under pressure, often anchoring innings while inspiring his teammates with strategic insights. His experience in high-stakes matches makes him a valuable asset in franchise cricket, where he continues to shine as both a batsman and a fielder. (Image Credits :X)
Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan, an Irish-born cricketer and former England captain, is celebrated as one of England’s greatest leaders in limited-overs cricket. He famously led England to their historic first Cricket World Cup triumph in 2019 and was also a key member of the 2010 T20 World Cup-winning squad. Known for his innovative captaincy and aggressive batting, Morgan played a pivotal role in transforming England into a dominant force in white-ball cricket. He retired from international cricket in 2023 and now contributes to the game as a commentator. (image Credits: X)
Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen is a South African-born former England cricketer, widely considered one of England's greatest and most aggressive batsmen. A right-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner, he played for England between 2004 and 2014, winning the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 and starring in multiple Ashes victories. (Image Credits: X)
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Manohar Gavaskar, famously nicknamed the "Little Master" or "Sunny," is one of cricket’s all-time greats and a former Indian batting icon. Born on 10 July 1949 in Mumbai, he is widely celebrated as one of the greatest opening batsmen in the history of the game. Gavaskar made history by becoming the first player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, setting a benchmark for consistency and technique. His illustrious career spanned from 1971 to 1987, during which he became a pillar of India’s batting lineup and inspired generations of cricketers. (Image Credits:X)
Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri is a prominent Indian cricket commentator and former head coach of the Indian national cricket team. As of March 2026, he remains a leading voice in global cricket broadcasting, recently headlining the commentary panel for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. (Image Credits: X)
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina, often called "Chinna Thala" or "Mr IPL," is a legendary Indian former international cricketer renowned for his aggressive left-handed batting and exceptional fielding. As of March 2026, he continues to be a central figure in the cricket world through new ceremonial and professional roles. (Image Credits: X)
Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra is a well-known former Indian international cricketer, author, and one of the most influential digital cricket analysts globally. As of March 2026, he plays a key role in IPL 2026 coverage, offering expert commentary, insights, and match predictions across major platforms such as JioStar and his popular YouTube channel, AakashVani. (Image Credits: X)
Virendra Sehwag
Virender Sehwag, the "Nawab of Najafgarh," is one of cricket's most destructive opening batsmen and a key figure in India's golden era of the 2000s. (Image Credits: X)