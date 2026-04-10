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  • In Pics: Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi… Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Combined Playing XI For RCB vs RR IPL 2026 Match in Guwahati

In Pics: Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi… Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Combined Playing XI For RCB vs RR IPL 2026 Match in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 fixture on Friday in Guwahati. Both RR and RCB have been in brilliant touch. While the Royals have won all their three matches, RCB have won both their games in the competition so far. The eyes would now be on some of the key players from both the ends. 

Published By: Published: April 10, 2026 17:15:15 IST
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Yashasvi Jaiswal
1/11

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for giving quick starts and will be an important batter especially in the powerplay overs. (Photo Credits: X)

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
2/11

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been making waves with his brisk batting and adds a lot of value in the top-order. (Photo Credits: X)

Virat Kohli
3/11

Virat Kohli

One of the finest batters of the modern-day cricket, Virat Kohli has been opening the innings for RCB in the IPL for quite sometime. But he can bat at number three in this Playing XI as he is pretty experienced in that position as well. (Photo Credits: X)

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Devdutt Padikkal
4/11

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has been in terrific form not just in this edition but in the previous season for RCB as well. (Photo Credits: X)

Dhruv Jurel
5/11

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel would be an important cog in the wheel when it comes to providing stability in the middle-order. (Photo Credits: X)

Tim David
6/11

Tim David

Tim David showed his class with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 70 off 25 against Chennai Super Kings. He is a handy batter and is pretty useful in the later stage of the innings. (Photo Credits: X)

Ravindra Jadeja
7/11

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket. While he can chip in with some quick runs, Jadeja is a wicket-taker and bowls at good economy rate too. (Photo Credits: X)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
8/11

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wicket-taking abilities and economical bowling have always played crucial role in any team's success of which he has been a part of. (Photo Credits: X)

Sandeep Sharma
9/11

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma has a knack of picking wickets. He has in fact troubled Virat Kohli in the past and has dismissed him 7 times. (Photo Credits: X)

Jacob Duffy
10/11

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy impressed in the first match against SRH but leaked runs in the second. (Photo Credits: X)

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Ravi Bishnoi
11/11

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has been impressive with his bowling performances in the past and has been a consistent performer. (Photo Credits: X)

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