IPL 2026: Five Players CSK Could Sign As Nathan Ellis Replacement — In Pics
Nathan Ellis has been added to the already lengthy list of players who will not play in the next Indian Premier League season. In IPL 2026, the Australian death bowler was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions. The 31-year-old, suffering from a hamstring injury, will miss the entire season.
CSK would be considering potential replacements for the pacer given his prominence in death bowling. Ellis was left to lead the bowling attack in the last few overs as CSK let go of Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran. Among the team’s options are Jamie Overton and Gurjapneet Singh. However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team would be considering the following players as potential replacements given the opportunity to sign individuals from the pool of unsigned players.
Gerald Coetzee Played For GT in IPL 2025
Gerald Coetzee played four games for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He picked up a couple of wickets and remained on the expensive side.
Gerald Coetzee Has Over 100 Wickets in T20s
Gerald Coetzee has played 84 T20s in which he has picked up 107 wickets. His economy of 8.79 has been a concern.
Fazalhaq Farooqi has been a regular feature in Afghanistan's T20 team
Fazalhaq Farooqi has taken 66 wickets in 54 T20Is for his national side in the shortest format.
Fazalhaq Farooqi has played for two teams in the IPL
Fazalhaq Farooqi has picked up only six wickets in 12 IPL games so far in his career.
Shamar Joseph Played For LSG in IPL 2024
Shamar Joseph, despite being an injury-prone bowler, has been one of the finest performers for the West Indies across formats since his debut.
Alzarri Joseph Holds The Record For Best Bowling Figures in IPL
Alzarri Joseph holds the record for the best bowling figures in IPL. He created this record on his debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2019 when he picked up six wickets while giving away only 12 runs.
Alzarri Joseph Played For Gujarat Titans
Alzarri Joseph has played for three teams in the Indian Premier League. His longest stint came with the Gujarat Titans, playing 16 games for them.
Sean Abbott is one of the most experienced bowlers in T20
Sean Abbott could be one of the front-runners to replace his countryman, Nathan Ellis in CSK's squad for IPL 2026.