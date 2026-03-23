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  • IPL 2026: Five Players CSK Could Sign As Nathan Ellis Replacement — In Pics

IPL 2026: Five Players CSK Could Sign As Nathan Ellis Replacement — In Pics

Nathan Ellis has been added to the already lengthy list of players who will not play in the next Indian Premier League season. In IPL 2026, the Australian death bowler was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions. The 31-year-old, suffering from a hamstring injury, will miss the entire season.

CSK would be considering potential replacements for the pacer given his prominence in death bowling. Ellis was left to lead the bowling attack in the last few overs as CSK let go of Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran. Among the team’s options are Jamie Overton and Gurjapneet Singh. However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team would be considering the following players as potential replacements given the opportunity to sign individuals from the pool of unsigned players.

Published By: Published: March 23, 2026 18:14:40 IST
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