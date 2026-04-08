IPL 2026: From Yuzvendra Chahal to Bhuvneshwar Kumar- Most Wickets in IPL History | In PICS

Some bowlers in IPL history have not just played great cricket but also made a huge impact with their incredible delivery skills. Leaders in this list are those who have taken the most wickets, which is a sign of their excellent cricketing skills, good thinking, and great consistency. These bowlers have constantly been chopping the batting line-ups, being the decisive factors of their team in many matches. They hardly lose their cool even when the going gets tough, and making big runs during the intense moments is not a problem for them, which has made them a must-have for their teams. This has also resulted in them being highly praised and respected not only by fans but also by experts. Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of all time with 224 He is closely followed by Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.