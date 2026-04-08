IPL 2026: From Yuzvendra Chahal to Bhuvneshwar Kumar- Most Wickets in IPL History | In PICS
Some bowlers in IPL history have not just played great cricket but also made a huge impact with their incredible delivery skills. Leaders in this list are those who have taken the most wickets, which is a sign of their excellent cricketing skills, good thinking, and great consistency. These bowlers have constantly been chopping the batting line-ups, being the decisive factors of their team in many matches. They hardly lose their cool even when the going gets tough, and making big runs during the intense moments is not a problem for them, which has made them a must-have for their teams. This has also resulted in them being highly praised and respected not only by fans but also by experts. Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of all time with 224 He is closely followed by Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal played 3 times
224
TEAM[S]: Royal Challengers Bengaluru,Punjab Kings,Rajasthan Royals,Mumbai Indians
MATCHES: 177 | OVERS: 638.5
5w: 1 | 3w: 21 (Image Credits: X)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 202 Wickets: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad MATCHES: 192 | OVERS: 711.4 5w: 2 | 3w: 15 (Image Credits: X)
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine has played for KKR since his IPL debut in 2012
193
TEAM[S]: Kolkata Knight Riders
MATCHES: 191 | OVERS: 731.1
5w: 1 | 3w: 16
Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla played for KKR, PBKS, and MI majorly
192
TEAM[S]: Kolkata Knight Riders,Punjab Kings,Chennai Super Kings,Mumbai Indians
MATCHES: 192 | OVERS: 641.4
5w: 0 | 3w: 15 (Image Credits:X)
Ravi Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin
187
TEAM[S]: Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant
MATCHES: 221 | OVERS: 785
5w: 0 | 3w: 9 (Image Credits: X)
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah 183 TEAM[S]: Mumbai Indians MATCHES: 147 | OVERS: 564.1 5w: 2 | 3w: 23 (Image Credits: X)
Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo key bowl for both MI and CSK
183
TEAM[S]: Chennai Super Kings,Mumbai Indians,Gujarat Lions
MATCHES: 161 | OVERS: 519.5
5w: 0 | 3w: 16
Amit Sharma
Amit Mishra
174
TEAM[S]: Delhi Capitals,Deccan Chargers,Sunrisers Hyderabad,Lucknow Super Giants
MATCHES: 162 | OVERS: 561.5
5w: 1 | 3w: 16 (Image Credits: X)
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja
172
TEAM[S]: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals,Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Gujarat Lions
MATCHES: 256 | OVERS: 681
5w: 1 | 3w: 16
Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga
170
TEAM[S]: Mumbai Indians
MATCHES: 122 | OVERS: 471.1
5w: 1 | 3w: 18 (Image Credits: X)